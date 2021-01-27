New Moncks Corner shopping center anchored by Publix to open by fall 2022

MONCKS CORNER — The developer of a new shopping center coming to this rapidly growing Berkeley County town says the retail site will be ready for all tenants by the fall of 2022.

Atlanta-based real estate investment firm Branch Properties recently acquired a 9-acre site on U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road where Publix supermarket announced last May it will build a 48,387-square-foot store that will anchor the soon-to-be-developed Moncks Corner Marketplace.

The new retail center will include 26,880 square feet of additional retail and restaurant space. Construction is expected to be completed by June 2022 with Publix expected to open in the fall of 2022.

"We have seen tremendous growth in Moncks Corner over the past several years and are constantly in need for more accessible shopping and dining offerings for our residents," said Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

More than 4,000 new homes are planned for Moncks Corner, many of them near the proposed grocery store, eight miles south of the traditional core of the Berkeley County town.

"This development is a continuation of our firm’s dedication to identifying well-located sites for Publix that serve the local community," said Branch chief investment officer Jesse Shannon.

Branch recently erected a sign on the site saying the retail center is "Coming Soon."