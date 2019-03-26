The shelves are stocked, the parking lot is striped and the registers are ready.
North Carolina-based Lowes Foods will open its second Charleston-area supermarket at 8 a.m. Wednesday — this one in northern Mount Pleasant.
The 48,800-square-foot store is the centerpiece of the new 74,000-square-foot Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center, but nearly a dozen other shops will welcome customers in the 14-tenant retail site by this summer.
The shopping center is made up of three separate buildings. The grocer comprises the biggest chunk. Next to it will be Marco's Pizza. Between the two, an outdoor beer garden has been set up next to the wood line. It overlooks a marsh and the houses of Dunes West in the distance.
"They have one like this in Simpsonville, and it's always packed," said Jack Coupland of Adams Property Group of Charleston, which developed the 12-acre site on S.C. Highway 41 at Woodpark Drive.
Also on the way are Tipsy Nails, Mill Creek Spirits liquor store, Sea Island Urgent Care, Sweet Frog Yogurt and Fuji Sushi in the building next to Lowes Foods. Many of them could open over the next two months.
On the side of the L-shaped shopping center, another row of businesses are taking shape in a separate building.
They include Mexican restaurant Agaves Cantina, Bubbles Gift Shoppe, Supercuts hair salon and Starbucks coffee emporium. Many of them will open in the summer, Coupland said. Bubbles could welcome customers in the spring.
A less-than-acre outparcel in front of the grocery store remains vacant after plans to include a gas station were abandoned. Only two spaces in the shopping center remain available to lease.
Next to the future Starbucks lies another undeveloped 1.17-acre parcel. It will be the future site of a not-yet-announced, fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru, said Franklin Adams, president of Adams Property Group.
A little farther to the west along S.C. 41, four wooded acres that were part of the larger 16-acre tract have been sold and will become future homes for a 4,129-square-foot dental office, a car wash and tire store, Adams said.
Developers are trying to get a traffic light installed at the entrance to the shopping center at Woodpark Drive and S.C. 41, according to Coupland.
Adams said the shopping center hopes to fill a void for more shopping and dining options in the area.
"We are hearing that from the neighbors around here," he said.
Lowes Foods' other Charleston-area store opened in 2017 on Dorchester Road in Summerville.