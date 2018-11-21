A new need-based scholarship fund will bring students from across the state to Patriots Point's Flight Academy, a hands-on educational program designed to introduce youth to aviation.
The program, which totals $50,000, was formed with a series of large gifts from anonymous donors, said Allison Hunt, the USS Yorktown Foundation's executive director. The donations allowed the group to fulfill a long-standing goal of expanding its scholarship program statewide, she said.
Since 2016, the foundation has provided scholarships for about 1,300 students in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. The new donations will open up scholarships across the state and fund the participation about 1,000 students.
The scholarships will go to Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps and other student military organizations and will be distributed based on financial need.
The foundation particularly hopes the expansion will bring more students from underserved areas of South Carolina to the Yorktown in Mount Pleasant where they can interact with high-level technology, Hunt said.
Scholarship students will participate in a simulated military mission or the "Take Flight to Your Future" commercial aviation program. Both are held on the Yorktown.
In the military mission, students use flight simulators modeled after the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet in a challenge to save the aircraft carrier.
The commercial airline simulation was funded by a $25,000 contribution from American Airlines in February. The experience simulates flying a commercial aircraft but also emphasizes math and communication skills.
When the donation was announced, Chris Broom, American’s managing director of flight and training administration, said Patriots Point was chosen because it aligned with the airline's goal of attracting more minorities to its workforce.
The airline hoped participation in the program would help students of varied backgrounds get excited about a career in commercial aviation.
The need for commercial pilots is growing, too. Over the next 20 years, Boeing Co. estimates a need for 206,000 new pilots in the North American market.