New jobless claims dip in SC, but more than 141,000 people are still relying on benefits

South Carolina is still awash in people seeking unemployment benefits, but the latest numbers are better than what the state was dealing with in previous months.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce fielded 5,524 new applications for unemployment benefits last week.

That's a slight drop from the week before when more than 7,000 South Carolinians signed up to claim state jobless benefits, which max out at $326 per week.

Those weekly claims are important because they signal how many people in the Palmetto State were recently laid off amid the pandemic and the national recession.

DEW Director Dan Ellzey noted Thursday that the roughly 5,500 new people who signed up for benefits last week was the lowest total the state has seen since March, when the coronavirus was first detected in South Carolina.

But those numbers don't tell the full story of the unemployment crisis that South Carolina continues to face.

Initial unemployment claims in SC's largest counties Roughly 5,524 people filed a new unemployment application with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce last week. Here are how many of those claims were filed in South Carolina's largest counties. Richland County: 523 Greenville County: 453 Charleston County: 347 Lexington County: 325 Spartanburg County: 321 Horry County: 318 Berkeley County: 250 Florence County: 213 Anderson County: 204

Federal data shows that nearly 142,000 people who lost jobs earlier this year were still certifying their jobless claims with DEW in early August.

Around the same time, there were another 46,000 contract workers, self-employed people and so-called gig workers continuing to claim unemployment aid that was made available through the federal government.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Those two groups are equivalent to roughly 8 percent of the people who were working in South Carolina in early March, before the state dipped into a recession.

The scope of the problem can also be seen by how many people are running out of the traditional unemployment benefits provided by the state government.

In South Carolina, people are only eligible for 20 weeks of unemployment assistance under state law. Federal data shows that roughly 23,000 people already surpassed that by Aug. 8.

Those people would normally be forced to go without any unemployment benefits at this point. But Congress passed a law earlier this year that provided an additional 13 weeks of aid to every eligible unemployment applicant in the United States.

Ellzey hopes the state's broader unemployment numbers will continue to improve in the second half of 2020.

On Thursday, he emphasized the difference between the number of new jobless claims his agency was processing in August versus July.

Roughly 62,000 people filed a new unemployment application from July 4 to July 25. But that total dropped to 27,609 from Aug. 1 to Aug. 22.