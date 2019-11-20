Pasta, pizza and plenty of upscale Italian fare will be offered this weekend as the newest restaurant in Mount Pleasant welcomes its first diners.

Savi Cucina + Wine Bar will open Saturday in the space formerly occupied by Napa restaurant at 1324 Theater Drive in Towne Centre, according to its website.

The 4,858-square-foot restaurant across from Regal Palmetto Grande cinema will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Also in Towne Centre, restaurant First Watch is expected to open in January at 1236 Belk Drive. That's the former location of women's clothing shop Ann Taylor, which closed earlier this year.

It will be open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with breakfast and lunch offerings.

First Watch offers another Charleston-area location on North Main Street in Summerville.

Also coming to Towne Centre is a new eyewear purveyor.

Lenscrafters is expected to open Dec. 6 in 3,295 square feet at 1708 Towne Centre Way beside Men’s Wearhouse.

Branching out

A New York-based clothing and accessories retailer with two locations in the Charleston region is adding a third.

J. McLaughlin is upfitting a space in Northcutt Plaza Shopping Center off Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for a new store. It's trying to open before the holiday shopping season hits full throttle after Thanksgiving, but an opening date has not been announced.

The shop offers other stores in the metro area on King Street in downtown Charleston and at Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island.

The ice has it

Known for its showy flowers in the spring, the town of Summerville will add a layer of ice over the winter.

An outdoor ice skating rink called Summerville Skates is set to open Saturday and continue operating through Jan. 11 at 208 S. Cedar St.

Admission will be $8. Skate rental will cost $4 per hour. Other fees and charges may apply.

From Monday through Wednesday next week, admission will be half price through the discount code "DREAM50" by booking online at http://www.summervilledream.org/.

Second helping

The Moncks Corner area now offers two Waffle House restaurants.

The newest site is near Foxbank Plantation at 2697 N. Highway 52 about halfway between Moncks Corner and Goose Creek. Diners will find another one a few miles north at 309 N. Highway 52.

Now serving

The Charleston area's newest sushi restaurant recently opened in northern Mount Pleasant.

Fuji Sushi Bar & Grill can be found in the Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center on S.C. Highway 41.

In addition to sushi, the restaurant offers hibachi and noodle dishes as well as a bar serving sake, cocktails, beer and wine. Daily happy hours with discounted prices run 4-7 p.m. A large patio with plenty of seating also is available.

Fuji Sushi operates another Mount Pleasant location on Long Point Road as well as restaurant sites in downtown Charleston and on Kiawah Island.

Last market

The West Ashley Farmers Market will return for a special Thanksgiving Market noon-4 p.m. Sunday in Ackerman Park at 55 Sycamore Ave. behind CVS pharmacy and Rogue Motion boat shop.

Look for fresh local produce, prepared and packaged food products, food trucks, free children's activities, live music by the Bluestone Ramblers, free parking and a blood drive with The Blood Connection.

It's the final West Ashley Farmers Market this year.

Coastal additions

South Carolina's third-oldest city recently welcomed one new business and another longtime shop in a new location.

Colonial Florist and Gifts and Indigo Mercantile are now open in new shops up the coast in Georgetown.

Opened in 1966, Colonial Florist and Gifts moved from 912 Front St. to 139 King St. It's the city's oldest flower shop.

“We have been helping to strengthen relationships, give love and support, and celebrate life’s special moments in our community for 53 years," said owner Jeanette Ard. “We specialize in giving your gift that personal touch.”

Ard was forced to relocate two blocks down Front Street after a fire in 2013 destroyed the building as well as her home above the flower shop.

Also, new to Georgetown is Indigo Mercantile at 724 Front St.

The boutique grocery store is owned and operated by Richard Heusel, Gwen Heusel and Michael Caldwell. Caldwell also is co-owner of Indigo Bakery, also on Front Street.

The store offers a variety of staples such as eggs, milk, butter and juice, alongside specialty items such as pre-packaged sweetened pecans, hard-to-find chip and snack brands, packaged meats, dry goods, healthy pet treats and a large assortment of wine, mixers and specialty beer.

The shop also offers fresh baked pastries, bread and cookies, and fresh daily lunch specials, including sandwiches, soups and stews. An assortment of gift items also is available.

“We want Indigo Mercantile to be a convenient store for local residents, visitors and boaters alike to stop in to pick up items on their grocery list and also find some items they weren’t expecting,” Caldwell said.

Breakfast with Santa

Santa is making a pre-Thanksgiving visit to Citadel Mall.

A Breakfast with Santa event is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at the West Ashley shopping center.

Children who bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots will receive a free Chick-fil-A breakfast. A balloon artist and Christmas crafts will be on site as well. To register for the event, call 843-766-8321. Space is limited.