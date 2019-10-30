Three internationally flavored restaurants are spicing up the dining options in the Charleston region.

They include a Latin and Cuban mix along with separate French and Asian offerings.

In downtown Charleston, physicians Christiane and Sebastian Strom of Copenhagen, who moved to the U.S. in 2003, plan to open Le Macaron French Pastries at 227 Meeting St. across from Pinckney Street on Nov. 10.

It's the first location for the brand in South Carolina, and the Stroms plan to add two more to the greater Charleston area in the years ahead.

Also, a downtown Charleston restaurant has expanded its Cuban and Latin flavors with a second location in North Charleston.

Cuban Gypsy Pantry, owned by Will and Chloe Vivas, opened Monday at 5060 Dorchester Road, Suite 200, near Planet Fitness in Oak Ridge Plaza shopping center. It's anchored by Save-a-Lot grocery store not far from West Montague Avenue.

The 4,200-square-foot restaurant, featuring a blend of Latin and Cuban cuisine, seats 87 and has a 1,100-square-foot kitchen that's large enough to offer catering for on- and off-site events.

“Our menu for the new location is focused more on large, family-style portions while still being very affordable to every budget," said Chloe Vivas.

It's open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 18. Starting Nov. 19, it will begin offering breakfast and dinner along with lunch and be open 9 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays will be reserved for private parties and corporate functions.

Discounts are offered for military members, senior citizens and Boeing and Bosch employees who show their IDs. Beer and wine is available. A full bar is slated to be offered in 2020. Other outdoor activities will be planned as well. The downtown site is at 141 Calhoun St.

In West Ashley, a new Asian offering is on the way to a new development off Bees Ferry Road.

Fire Asian Grill recently leased 1,889 square feet at 3871 West Ashley Circle, Suite 300, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which represented the property owner, Rivers Enterprises of Charleston.

The retail development, anchored by a forthcoming Harris Teeter supermarket, remains under construction. An opening date for venues in the center has not been announced. A site worker said it could open after the new year.

Also adding international spice is a European food-offering grocery store in a new location in West Ashley.

Euro Foods Bakery & Cafe recently opened at 1664-A Old Towne Road in a strip center next to Southgate Drive. It specializes in Eastern European food. A cafe and bakery are expected to open in late November.

New threads

Downtown Charleston will see a new travel-inspired apparel and accessories shop next week.

New York City-based Roller Rabbit will open Tuesday at 163 King St. The 663-square-foot shop will be the retailer's 13th location in the cross-country chain. Others are in key upscale markets in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas.

The brand previously was called Roberta Roller Rabbit and operated at 336 King St., where it opened in 2014. A second shop opened the next year in Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island. In 2017, founder Roberta Freymann sold the company to Andrew Seibert of Bricker Holdings, a private equity firm. Both Charleston-area stores then went dark. Now, the retailer is back.

"Under the new ownership, Roller Rabbit has gone through a brand evolution that includes the introduction of new product categories as well as unveiling the revamped branding where Roberta’s name was phased out as she is no longer involved with the brand," a company spokeswoman said.

The new store will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. A special drop-in and discount sales event is set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Taking root

An new native plant nursery is opening in West Ashley.

Roots and Shoots Garden Center will host its grand opening 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 1108 Wappoo Road.

A free presentation entitled "Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants" is set for 11 a.m.

Rachel Carey of the nursery said native plants are easier to maintain and save water. The venue also carries Southern fruits.

Next in Nexton

Dolittle's Pet Supply store recently leased 1,530 square feet at 202 Front St., Suite 901-A in Nexton Square Shopping Center near Summerville, according to commercial real estate firm CBRE.

Dolittle's, started in a basement in 1994, launched in 1999 with its first store, offering self-service dog washes and natural food selections. It now has three Charleston-area location in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and Kiawah Island.

Snips and suds

A men's grooming salon now boasts two locations in the Charleston area.

Barrelli Barber, offering "Proper Grooming for Gentlemen," recently opened at 4628 Spruill Ave. in North Charleston. Owned by Peter Evans and Laran Mattson, the shop operates another location in the Cigar Factory at 701 East Bay St. on the Charleston peninsula.

The shop offers shaves, haircuts, waxing, hair color, beard and neck trims as well as grooming products. It also offers complimentary craft beers and spirits in a non-stuffy atmosphere.

“Our customers appreciate the top-notch service and aesthetic while also feeling like they’re at an old-school barbershop” Mattson said.

The barber shop also gives back to the community through charitable donations. It's open Monday through Saturday. Walk-ins are welcomed, but a reservation is encouraged.

Sewed up

A Mount Pleasant sewing shop will not have to close after all and will launch its grand reopening in a new location Friday.

Sew Much Better, which has been operating in an outparcel building across from the shuttered Bi-Lo supermarket on Shelmore Boulevard, was going to have to close in November when her lease expired because the rent was rising up to 25 percent and she couldn't afford the jump in payments.

But, a couple who owns a building in nearby Shelmore Village has decided to lease commercial space at 728 Shelmore Blvd., Unit 103, to proprietor Janet Muhs, according to her husband, Tom.

"The move to the new location will allow Miss Janet to continue her passion, which is to teach children and adults to sew, quilt and craft," he said.

Plans presented to the town show the former Bi-Lo supermarket near Shelmore Village is slated to become a collection of office spaces called Shelmore.

Getting fit

A new workout site is opening in Mount Pleasant.

The Works, A Sweat Studio, plans to open temporarily at 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Suite 1100, before opening a permanent site in the mixed-use Oyster Park development in the spring, according to Charles Constant with Robertson Howland Properties, which represented the property owner, an affiliate of Dewberry Group. Sarah Frick is the owner.

It's the second new shop announced recently in Oyster Park. Contemporary women’s boutique Love Bella is now open at 1410 Shucker Circle.

Self-checkout

A Publix supermarket in Mount Pleasant is joining other grocery stores across the region with self-checkout lanes.

The store in Queensborough Shopping Center at 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. recently installed four self-checkout lanes, replacing two conventional checkout counters.

Publix operates 14 stores across the Charleston region. The Florida-based food chain plans to open another on Folly Road on James Island, possibly before Thanksgiving.

On a roll

Bi-Lo supermarkets want to provide a hygiene product to food banks that is rarely donated, and the grocery store chain is asking its customers to pitch in.

Through Tuesday and in a partnership with White Cloud bathroom tissue, customers can make donations by rounding up their total at the register or by dropping White Cloud product packs in store donation bins.

Bi-Lo, part of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, offers nine locations throughout the Charleston region from Moncks Corner to Edisto Island.