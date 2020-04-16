New industrial park opens in Calhoun and Lexington counties near Amazon center

This is the Columbia-area Real Estate, a monthly column posted the third Thursday of each month at postandcourier.com. Do you know of a new development, expansion or closing that should be included? Write to jholdman@postandcourier.com.

COLUMBIA — The industrial area where Lexington and Calhoun counties meet is growing, as a new park brings more acreage to the counties' industrial corridor.

Red Rock Developments is building out a new industrial park called Sandy Run, adding another 760 acres to the area surrounding the Amazon Distribution Center and Nephron Pharmaceuticals and the counties' Saxe Gotha Industrial Park. Most of the park is in Calhoun County.

This new setup comes several months after neighboring Richland County spent $26 million on more than 1,300 interstate frontage acres in Blythewood to develop a new business park.

The Saxe Gotha park still has more than 300 acres of developable land.

And the Columbia airport has 500 acres its developing, aimed at expanding its e-commerce related business. The airport board opened up the land after seeing the success of Lexington County Industrial Park, one highway exit away.

Kevin Werner, co-founder of Magnus Development Partners, the Columbia firm charged with developing the airport's acreage and building at Lexington's industrial park said he has built and leased 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space in the county.

CEO Bill Smith boasted that Sandy Run Industrial Park is at the midpoint between Charleston's port, Volvo’s new manufacturing facility and BMW in the Upstate. The easy interstate access and proximity to the Columbia Airport have made the area prime for this type of development.

NAI Columbia will partner with Red Rock Developments to market the site, said Jonathan Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman.

Red Rock will be doing all custom and speculative building in the park, with plans to add 5.9 million square feet of space.

Calhoun County Councilman John Nelson said the park will complement the newly expanded polymer tubing plant built out by Zeus Industrial Products plant last year. Zeus spent $76 million to add 148,000 square feet of manufacturing space near its existing Gaston facility.

“We will soon get beyond the intense pain associated with the (coronavirus)," Nelson said. "Once that occurs, the collective development in Sandy Run Industrial Park will be the centerpiece that leads Calhoun County into its next period of fiscal strength and prosperity for all our residents.”

Coronavirus impacting office buildings

Colliers International commercial real estate firm predicts the market for office space will recover some in 2020 should the international coronavirus pandemic subside, but new investments will be slow out of fear companies will now prefer working remotely rather than in an office complex.

High end office space was at a premium in Columbia prior to the virus' outbreak.

There is 16.4 million square feet of office space built across the Columbia market, Colliers said in its quarterly report. During the first part of 2020, 167,999 square feet was leased and the vacancy rate dropped a full percentage point to 8.96 percent.

During that time, 65 leases were signed and 26 properties were sold. Among those major transactions was Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina's leasing of space at 1301 Gervais Street downtown.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

High end office space had the lowest vacancy rate at 8.42 percent and average rental rates as high as $21.23 per square foot.

In the downtown area, very little new construction activity is on the horizon. That has left businesses turning to second and third tier spaces, with 86,712 square feet leased in the quarter.

There's one office building proposed at 911 Washington Street. And Cason Development Group is building a new office complex at 1717 Marion St.

The two-story, 6,800-square-foot building will house the Cavanaugh and Thickens law firm when it’s completed this summer. The firm will move from the Vista entertainment district to their new space just a couple blocks off Main Street.

The firm’s J. Eric Cavanaugh said the location will give the law firm more room to grow as a business.

Cason is working with Boyer Construction, Seed Architecture and The LandPlan Group South engineering firm on the project.

Outside of the downtown, there is 10.83 million square feet of office properties, with 81,287 square feet leased in the first quarter. Rental rates outside of the downtown core are less, averaging $17.44 per square foot, with $20.22 per square foot being the high.

Despite hesitancy Colliers said investors have capital available and may be searching for an alternative way to use it outside the volatility of the stock market.

"Real estate will still be a solid investment choice," the firm said in its report.

Though the longer the pandemic draws out the more negative impact it will have on the office space market, increasing the probability of companies determining they can operate efficiently with remote workers.

Former manufacturing plant sold

The recycling company, EBA Service Group, is moving from Fairfield County to a former manufacturing plant in Batesburg-Leesville.

NAI Columbia’s commercial Realtors Ben Kelly, Patrick Chambers and Jack Springs sold the 105,000-square-foot property on behalf of Palmetto Pro Properties, LLC.

The building was once home to Wellington Industries, a company that manufactured tools and dies for making car parts.

“The town has been very motivated to accommodate new business, which is helpful in getting deals across the finish line,” Spring said.

The building has 100,000 square feet of warehouse space and 5,000 square feet of office space.

Do you know of a residential, commercial or industrial development in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Jessica Holdman at jholdman@postandcourier.com.