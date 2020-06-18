New industrial buildings on the market in Orangeburg County; Columbia office building sold

This is the Midlands Real Estate, a monthly column posted the third Thursday of each month at postandcourier.com. Do you know of a new development, expansion or closing that should be included? Write to jholdman@postandcourier.com.

COLUMBIA — A layering of tax incentives is bringing more building to Orangeburg’s most popular industrial park.

Developers Primus, in partnership with NAI Earle Furman commercial real estate firm, are behind two new industrial buildings in the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park, constructed speculatively in hopes of finding a tenant rather than for a specific business, said Gregg Robinson, executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.

What made the site particularly attractive to the developers was its inclusion in a federal Opportunity Zone.

“It was the primary reason to build,” Robinson said.

The Opportunity Zone program, created by the Republican’s 2017 tax cut legislation, forgives investors the capital gains tax they would pay for any profit from a development when that project is built in an area designated as economically distressed.

The first building is in the process of being leased, Robinson said. Due to that first success, a second building is planned for the developer’s 22-acre lot.

The 200,000-square-foot structure cost $13 million to build. The second will be about 135,000 square feet.

The development is far from the only Orangeburg County property included in the Opportunity Zone program. In fact, the entire industrial park is included, Robinson said. And the site of the new Volvo manufacturing plant down I-26, it’s in the zone, too.

A packaging of state, county and federal tax credit programs, along with interstate locations halfway between the Port of Charleston trade hub and Columbia, has made Orangeburg County popular with industry.

Companies are able to take advantage of the New Market Tax Credit, which gives corporate investors a federal income tax credit for building in low-income areas, state job tax credits that discount companies $25,000 for each job created, and hefty fee-in-lieu tax abatements offered by the county.

“We’re an aggressive county inside and aggressive state,” Robinson said of the steps Orangeburg County, which has 24 international companies with locations inside its borders, has taken to attract industry.

There is still another 75 to 100 acres available in the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park for development, Robinson said, as well as three tracts totaling 500 acres just outside the park’s borders. For the last three years, about 200,000-square-feet of space has been filled annually in the park.

The area is home to companies like Allied Air Enterprises, which builds parts for heating and cooling systems, and Boeing parts supplier GKN Aerospace. Robinson said he could see another Boeing or a Volvo car parts supplier wanting to take up one of the new buildings.

Lexington industrial property swap

With an eye to the future for a growing custom cabinetry business, the president of Lexington-based Specialty Woodworks purchased 3.43 acres adjacent to company headquarters.

John Gregory and Alex Johnson of NAI Columbia commercial real estate firm facilitated the sale of the property at 1718 Two Notch Road, which in addition to the land, came with a 8,400-square-foot building.

Gregory said Specialty Woodworks President Graham Houghten II had purchased the property as an investment should his business need the room to expand. Specialty Woodworks employs 25 people in its 13,000-square-foot headquarters. The company makes $3.5 million in annual revenue, according to its website.

Houghten intended to lease the extra building, but within a few weeks, he received an offer from a buyer. Gregory and Johnson again helped Houghten, doing business as Two Notch Holdings, LLC., this time selling the building and about half the acreage for $640,000.

Iron Sport Properties bought the building. Iron Sport is registered to Richard Sorin, the owner of Lexington-based exercise equipment maker Sorinex.

Office building sold

A pair of NAI commercial real estate franchises worked together on the sale of a building in one of the Capital City’s largest suburban office parks.

NAI Columbia’s Jeff Hein and Thomas Wyatt represented Appian-Shipwatch, LLC, in purchasing one of the eight buildings located in the Synergy Business Park along Bush River Road in the St. Andrews area.

Appian-Shipwatch is registered to NAI Earle Furman CEO Jon Goodman, who also heads up the real estate firm’s investment arm, Appian Investments.

Appian paid $3.55 million for the 51,000-square-foot, three-story office building at 201 Executive Center Drive.

In addition to owning the property through its investment company, NAI Earle Furman will manage it through its investment arm.

Auto parts supplier completes expansion

MM Technics, which makes parts for South Carolina’s three automotive manufacturers, recently finished an 18,500-square-foot warehouse expansion.

The building was done by THS Constructors, Inc, construction firm and the parts manufacturer’s location in Mid-Carolina Commerce Park in Prosperity. THS built the original MM Technics Building in 2017, along with five other buildings for businesses in the park.

“MM Technics was the first tenant in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park, and we helped bring that to life. We are very proud to help them expand and continue to grow,” said Dana Emberton, CEO of THS Constructors.

The expansion also allows MM Technics to increase its stamping of aluminum and steel parts used in building out the body of vehicles. The company purchased a third metal stamping press and installed high-speed robotic welding systems, according to the state Commerce Department.

The company announced its $6 million expansion investment in October 2019, creating 35 new jobs. In exchange, Newberry County awarded $100,000 in state grant money to the company for costs related to the project.

