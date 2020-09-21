New I-95 exit a growth opportunity for one of SC's most economically neglected areas

The first new interchange to be built in 20 years along South Carolina's stretch of Interstate 95 is being touted as a transformative event for rural Hardeeville and a potential source of new cargo for the Port of Charleston.

The $82.4 million Exit 3 interchange will connect to a 5,100-acre Riverport Business Park, where 10 buildings with 4 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space is planned. The property, owned by Stratford Land Group, is being developed by Gramling Brothers Real Estate and Development of Charleston.

The first tenant — described as a national retailer with a 10-year lease in 152,000 square feet of space — will be announced soon, according to elected officials and developers who celebrated the new exit during an event Monday in Hardeeville.

A second building with 329,000 square feet will be finished in January. At buildout, Riverport is projected to bring up to 24,000 jobs and a $3 billion annual economic punch for a part of the state that has long suffered from low wages, underemployment and lack of opportunity.

"People will now enjoy the chance to improve the quality of their lives and the lives of their families," said Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams. "People who are rudderless in their careers will now find job opportunities that heretofore were not available in this part of the state. Students will now see new reasons to finish their high school education. This isn't about a new road. This is about a new corridor of opportunity for the people we serve."

The interchange — the first since Exit 153 opened in 2000 for a Honda plant in Timmonsville near Florence — has been in the works for more than a decade, but the final piece of funding didn't fall into place until July when the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank approved $56.2 million for the project. Half of the money will come from a grant while the other half is a loan that will repaid through the increased property taxes the site will generate as it is developed.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The businesses at Riverport eventually will feed cargo to the planned nearby Jasper Ocean Terminal, but that $5 billion maritime project is at least 15 years away. In the meantime, ports in Charleston and Savannah will compete for the cargo. Although the Port of Savannah is just a short drive from Riverport, South Carolina legislators last year approved tax breaks for manufacturers and distributors that make the longer drive to the Port of Charleston. The law gives businesses up to $3 million a year in tax credits to offset transportation costs. Designed to steer business away from the closer Georgia port, the law expires when the Jasper Ocean Terminal begins operations.

"Other than the Port of Charleston, I think this is the most transformative event in the state of South Carolina in terms of how it will change a region and a community — all positive," said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC. "What you are going to have is an opportunity to bring business and new people to a county that needs all the help it can get."

The RiverPort development is in an opportunity zone which gives tax breaks to developers who build in areas with either a poverty rate of at least 20 percent or a median family income that does not exceed 80 percent of the area's median income.

"The fact that this is in an opportunity zone is a difference maker," said Mikell Harper, vice president of developer Gramling Brothers. "It is time for this area to have more jobs and to have more opportunities for folks who grow up here and are from this area. It shouldn't be a question of whether they leave or stay. There should be enough opportunity here for everybody."

The Exit 3 project will precede the state's plan to widen I-95 from Yemassee to the Georgia state line to alleviate traffic congestion in that area. State officials have also submitted a permit application with the Army Corps of Engineers to repave a 35-mile stretch of I-95 in Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.