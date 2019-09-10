New rules aimed at slowing hotel development in downtown Charleston took another step toward being adopted Tuesday, but one more vote is needed to make them final.

City Council voted unanimously to give second reading to the ordinance, which was drafted by a hotel task force that has been working on the rule changes since early May. Council could have given it a third and final reading Tuesday, but opted in a 10-3 vote to push the last vote until their next meeting.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and council member Mike Seekings, who were both members of the task force, as well as council member Peter Shahid voted against the deferral.

Since the ordinance has been given first and second reading, new hotel proposals will have to adhere to the stricter rules even though they're not officially adopted, under what's called a pending ordinance doctrine.

"Anybody that comes forward with a new application is going to have to deal with this ordinance," said council member Keith Waring, who advocated for delaying the third reading.

Waring and other council members also said they'd like to see a "clean copy" of the rules before giving it final approval. Several changes were proposed and approved Tuesday night that required edits and additions to the language.

For example, the parking requirements were adjusted to clarify that alternative parking methods like mechanical parking were acceptable.

Another section of the ordinance had prohibited developers from building a hotel at a site that served as offices, retail or residences within the last seven years. Some council members thought that number was too high, and a majority supported dropping that period to five years.

Before discussion started Tuesday, city planning director Jacob Lindsey reminded council of the ordinance's three main goals: slowing the development of large hotels downtown, establishing a fee to support affordable housing and preventing the displacement of other uses like offices, housing and retail downtown.

Several members of the hotel task force urged members of council to approve it.

"Let's not let perfect be the enemy of the good. Please pass this," said Susan Bass, a task force member and the president of the French Quarter Neighborhood Association.

The task force, which brought together members of council, preservation and neighborhood groups and tourism industry representatives, first sent a draft of the rules to council in late May, where it unanimously received first reading.

Before coming back to council again Tuesday, it was reviewed by Planning Commission, city staff and the task force again, all of whom suggested edits and additions.

At its last session before passing the rules back to council, the task force removed language that would have banned hotels from having rooftop bars. Instead, city staff was asked prepare language for a separate ordinance that would apply to rooftop drinking and dining venues at any type of business.

The task force also brought the minimum room count for a hotel down from 20 rooms to 10. The previous ordinance didn't establish minimum or maximum room counts, but the new rules set the allowed range at anywhere from 10 to 250 guest rooms.

On most areas of the peninsula, new hotel developments are limited to boutique properties of 50 rooms or fewer. But in the "full service box" — an area bound by King, Meeting, Line and Ann streets — developers can build larger hotels if their project meets certain requirements.

Those requirements have been expanded somewhat in the new ordinance, now requiring that, in addition to an on-site restaurant and 20,000 square feet of meeting space, at least 15,000 square feet of that meeting space has to be contiguous and other services, like a concierge and a spa, have to be offered for a hotel to be considered full service.

Developers of new hotels will also be required to pay the city $5.10 per square foot for guest rooms and hallways connected to guest rooms. Those funds will go to the city's account for workforce and affordable housing.

The reason for including the affordable housing fee is explained early in the ordinance: While hotels create jobs, "many, if not most, of the jobs created are low-paying, with minimal benefits, heightening the need for housing that is attainable" for hospitality workers, it reads.

According to figures provided by city staff, the average hospitality worker in Charleston can afford about $600 a month for housing, but the average rent on the peninsula is about $1,300.

The rules will only apply to new applications to build hotels, so residents can still expect to see lodgings pop up on the peninsula that aren't affected by the changes. As long as a development has a special exception in-hand from a city zoning board, it's clear to proceed as planned.

That includes a 300-room, full service Bennett Hospitality project on Meeting Street and the 225-room Waterfront Hotel at the former State Ports Authority site along the harbor.

According to a map created by the Preservation Society of Charleston, there are nine different hotel projects with 100 rooms or more that have already been approved by the city.

The ordinance will come before council again at its Sept. 24 meeting. Tecklenburg and city attorney Frances Cantwell said it was still possible to make some changes to the rules before giving them final approval.