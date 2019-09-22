A new East Cooper hotel celebrated its grand opening last week, and developers hope the property's high-traffic location will give it an advantage.

Rising six stories high in the middle of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, the new 92-room Hyatt Place was intended to be an "anchor" for the outdoor retail center, said developer David Tart.

The hotel marked its opening Thursday but has been open to guests since June. It was developed near the Regal Palmetto Grande movie theater by Charleston-based Four 17 Partners and is managed by Raines Hospitality out of Florence.

It was a challenging site to build on, Tart said, but the location gives the property the closest access to the surrounding stores and restaurants, such as the town's only Belk department store. Several other hotels were already opened nearby, but the Hyatt Place is the only Mount Pleasant lodging to be smack in the middle of a retail center.

The shopping area has some new additions on the way, like an upscale Italian restaurant, Savi Cucina + Wine Bar, the breakfast and lunch spot First Watch and a Lush cosmetics shop.

Four 17 is also building the Charleston region's third Cambria Hotel in Summerville's Nexton development. That property will start welcoming guests sometime in early 2020, Tart said.

The Cambria brand, an upscale affiliate of Choice Hotels, has been rapidly expanding across the country over the last year. The flag's first South Carolina lodging was completed in Mount Pleasant in fall 2018, followed by another in West Ashley earlier this year. The third in the Palmetto State recently opened its doors in Rock Hill.

A new 115-room hotel is set to be built on Daniel Island just steps from the world headquarters for Charleston technology stalwart Blackbaud Inc.

Plans for the proposed Courtyard Marriott were reviewed by the city's Technical Review Committee on Thursday. The advisory panel recommended that the construction plans, which would include a right-of-way adjustment, be revised and resubmitted.

The property would be the second lodging in the area, after a Hampton Inn that's within a quarter mile of the proposed hotel. The Courtyard would also be about half a mile from Volvo Car Stadium.