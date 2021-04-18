New hotel flag has opened 2 SC hotels this year, 1 in Summerville

A growing hotel brand opened two of its flags in South Carolina in the first quarter, including a new property in Summerville.
Avid Hotels opened its 95-room lodging on Holiday Drive, just north of the Azalea Square shopping center.
The brand is one of the newest from hospitality giant InterContinental Hotels Group. It launched in 2017 and, by last summer, there were more than 200 Avid properties in the development pipeline, including 40 under construction.
In addition to the Summerville hotel, IHG has opened multiple Avid flags this year, including another South Carolina location in Fort Mill, about a mile from the Carowinds amusement park that straddles the state border south of Charlotte. Other Avid openings in the same month span were in Austin, Texas and suburbs of Milwaukee; Columbus, Ohio and Corpus Christi, Texas.
Avid is part of IHG's "mainstream brand portfolio" which also includes flags like Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.
All of the properties under the Avid flag offer grab-and-go breakfast, a morning meal concept that's become more common at lodgings during the pandemic, at least temporarily, when breakfast buffets were put away as a safety precaution.
Rooms at the Summerville property come equipped with USB charging ports and TVs with capability to stream shows and movies from guests' phones or laptops.
The hotel also has a fitness center that's open 24/7.
In just the last year, Summerville's hotel inventory has grown substantially. In early 2020, a 95-room Cambria Hotel and a dual-flagged Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites with 250 total rooms opened just a couple miles away from the new Avid property, behind a cluster of recently opened restaurants like the northern outposts of peninsula dining spots Halls Chophouse and Taco Boy.
The Summerville Avid was one of three hotel openings in the Charleston market in the first three months of the year, along with a 175-room Embassy Suites in Mount Pleasant and the 153-room Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes, the beach resort on the Isle of Palms.
Up for review
Two major Charleston hotel projects were up for review with the city's detail-minded architecture board last week.
Both were seeking their second of three design approvals from the Board of Architectural Review.
One, a large mixed-use development at 411 Meeting St., did not advance. The board voted to defer its second approval, suggesting changes like swapping out stucco facades for brick and adding more detailing to the buildings, especially because of their size.
The hotel portion of the project will rise nine stories, fronting Meeting Street. A residential condominium building along Mary Street and an apartment complex along Reid Street will each have nine floors, too. Plans also include and outdoor plaza and a large ballroom.
Michael Bennett of Bennett Hospitality, which also owns several other lodgings and restaurants in that area of the city, is the developer and is approved for 300 guest rooms on the site, which would make it one of the largest hotels on the peninsula.
The second hotel that the BAR reviewed last week was an Aloft Hotel planned for a prominent lot on Cannon Street at the base of the Ashley River Bridge.
Obtaining a first approval for the 11-story design wasn't easy: It took three tries before the panel voted in favor of conceptual approval late last year. But last week, the plans cleared the second hurdle when the BAR voted to grant it preliminary approval.
When completed, the PeachState Hospitality-owned hotel will have 175 guest rooms and a rooftop bar.
Plans for an adjacent parking garage with retail on the ground floor, which are moving through the review process separately from the hotel, did not advance, however, with board members voting to defer.