A keeper of Charleston historic treasures has taken a step into the digital age with the launch of a new self-guided tour app.
The app, developed by the Historic Charleston Foundation, features audio tours of the preservation group's two house museums, the Aiken-Rhett House and the Nathaniel Russell House, and a 30-stop city guide.
The tours each last about 45 minutes and include brief audio segments, written descriptions and photographs, which give visitors context for the spaces, artifacts and buildings they're seeing.
The idea for the app started when Lauren Northup, director of museums for the foundation, felt it was time to replace the audio guides at the Aiken-Rhett House on Elizabeth Street in the Wraggsborough neighborhood.
The same guide had been at the historic home there since the mid-1990s, she said, and left out many of the stories they had discovered since then about the lives of the enslaved on the property.
Then, the idea got bigger. The Nathaniel Russell House on lower Meeting Street should have an audio guide, too, Northup thought, and since the Historic Charleston Foundation works citywide, why not all of Charleston?
When foundation members first gathered to select stops for the city guide, they came up with well over 100 different places, Northup said. To narrow it down, they focused on two goals: highlighting marginalized groups and telling Charleston's preservation story.
The result is a selection of audio stops which take visitors anywhere from the Battery to the Cigar Factory to Magnolia Cemetery in the upper peninsula. The stops aren't in any particular order and can be selected from a list or a search function on the app.
In addition to the more recognizable names in Charleston history, the tours touch on lesser-known women's, LGBTQ and African American histories and incorporate some recent events, too.
At the Dr. Joseph Johnson House on Society Street, tourists hear about one-time resident Dawn Pepita, one of America's first documented transsexuals.
A stop at a two-story Greek Revival house on Pitt Street explains the story of three local suffragettes.
By the Cigar Factory, a recording of "We Shall Overcome," plays before a description of the poor work conditions experienced there by African Americans.
And in front of Mother Emanuel AME Church, visitors hear the names of the nine victims who were shot and killed by an avowed white supremacist at the church in 2015.
The app isn't meant to challenge the city's walking tour guides, Northup said.
"This is geared toward people who are coming to eat, walk around and otherwise wouldn't have necessarily engaged with the history," she said.
Northup, who also runs the foundation's Instagram page, said she saw the tour app as a way to extend that conversational, sometimes humorous tone she has with visitors on social media.
The city tour begins with advice on how to speak "like a local." The pronunciation key explains how to pronounce terms like "piazza," streets like "Hasell" and family names like "Gaillard."
Northup is proud the foundation is "took a chance" on her idea, she said, and expects to update the app with more specialized tours and stops over time.
The app is available for iPhone users to download in the App Store. Other users can access the content through a web app.