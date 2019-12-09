A joint venture between a publicly trade hemp processing firm and a Charleston-based company that makes CBD oil and other products said Monday they will open a $3.2 million facility in Ridgeville.
United Cannabis Corp. of Golden, Colo., is teaming up with Blue Water Green Bridge LLC on the project at Pine Hill Business Campus in Dorchester County. The hemp processing plant will employ 52 people. Operations are expected to begin during the first quarter of 2020.
The new business is one of the first in South Carolina to take advantage of the federal 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized industrial hemp crops, and a succeeding hemp growing program that's regulated by the state's Department of Agriculture.
It's also among the first hemp-related firms in the Palmetto State to seek tax incentives. Dorchester County Council is expected to vote Monday on a tax break that will effectively reduce Magnolia's tax assessment from 10.5% to 6% and the state is offering the company job development tax credits.
"South Carolina's hemp farming program has brought enormous opportunity to (the state's) farmers, and capable, large scale hemp processing is a key part of future development as the industry grows," said Hugh Weathers, the state's agriculture commissioner.
The company is leasing about 25,000 square feet at Pine Hill, where it will invest in large greenhouses, lab facilities and a site where CBD can be extracted from hemp. Magnolia Botanicals will also conduct research into the cultivation, propagation and selective breeding of industrial hemp.
"Establishing a state-of-the-art processing facility in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in this emerging market," said Richard Mudd, CEO of Blue Water Green Bridge.
While the company's announcement Monday put the investment and job totals at $3.2 million and 52, respectively, the tax incentive agreement with the county only requires a $2.5 million investment and 10 jobs over a five-year period.
Publicly traded United Cannabis has struggled financially, with losses of $176. million and a working capital deficit of $12.1 million through the first nine months of this year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Blue Water Green Bridge is a private company and its financial statement was not available.
South Carolina is seen as "a new and emerging market" in Hemp Industry Daily’s report on the best places to do business, which notes the Palmetto State is one of a handful "where conditions are ripe for a thriving hemp industry in the years to come."
Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill this year that expands the number of permits that can be issued to hemp growers. While 40 were issued prior to the bill, there are now 114 farmers with approval to grow as much hemp as they want. Previously, they were limited to 40 acres apiece.
"South Carolina has a rich history in the agribusiness sector, and today’s announcement by Magnolia Botanicals shows that this industry continues to flourish in the Palmetto State," said state Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt.