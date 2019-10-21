Where one supermarket emptied its shelves in August, another has restocked them and will welcome customers this week.

North Carolina-based Food Lion will open Wednesday in the former Bi-Lo grocery store at 142 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek.

The 47,500-square-foot supermarket, a third for the chain in the Berkeley County city, will open at 8 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m.

The first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery Food Lion gift card valued at $10. One lucky winner will receive a $200 Food Lion gift card. The first 100 customers also will receive a Food Lion reusable grocery bag.

Customers will be able to choose from an expanded variety of products, including fresh-cut fruit and vegetables and hand-battered buttermilk fried chicken, all made in-store, among other new items. In addition, the store will feature “Grab-n-go” meals and a larger health and beauty section.

Food Lion has been part of the Goose Creek community for 35 years.

"We are proud to have been a member of this community since 1984," said Tyrell McPherson, store manager.

On Oct. 28, the store will feature the company’s new Food Lion To-Go curbside pick-up service. Customers can visit www. shop.foodlion.com, enter one of the participating ZIP codes, and select the Goose Creek store or the closest participating store.

Food Lion offers two other stores in Goose Creek on College Park Road and Red Bank Road. The College Park Road supermarket also will offer the new To-Go service along with stores at Ashley Crossing Shopping Center in West Ashley and on Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

The Salisbury, N.C.-based company, part of Belgian-Dutch firm Ahold Delhaize, also will donate 10,000 meals, both fresh and non-perishable, to Helping Hands food pantry to help feed hungry families in the region. Food Lion employees will stock the charity's pantry and help to distribute items to their clients Tuesday morning.

Food Lion operates about 15 stores in the Charleston region.

The newest store coming to Goose Creek is just east of a long-standing Publix supermarket and a Walmart Neighborhood Market store that opened in 2015.

The new Goose Creek store will be open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.