For the past seven years, Kudzu Bakery & Market cooked up pies, pastries and other goodies at 794 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.
Come January, the baked goods shop will be firing up the oven in a new, bigger location less than two miles away.
Owner Karen Herndon recently leased a 4,000-square-foot outparcel building at Bowman Place Shopping Center, where Los Angeles-based MidiCi The Neopolitan Pizza Company operated for about a year before abruptly closing in June, according to commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy.
"We are bursting at the seams here," Herndon said. "We need more space."
She called the new site at Bowman Place a "nice, central location" to serve the residents of Mount Pleasant. It's less than two miles from the current 2,950-square-foot site.
"I'd like to move before the holidays, but I'm not going to be able to," Herndon said.
Upfitting of the former pizza restaurant beside Kairos Greek Kitchen is already underway for the bakery. Herndon plans to expand the kitchen at the former MidiCi site and offer tables and chairs inside as well as patio seating.
In 2011, Kudzu Bakery took over space that once housed Page's Okra Grill, which moved down Coleman Boulevard to the former Alex's Restaurant site.
Kudzu Bakery offers another shop on Pawleys Island south of Myrtle Beach. It's operated by different owners.
Name dropping
Dunkin' is dropping donuts — from its name.
The sweet treats are still on the menu, but the company is renaming itself "Dunkin'" to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks.
The change will officially take place in January, when the new name will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at its U.S. stores. The name change will eventually be adopted by international stores.
Dunkin' has more than 12,500 restaurants globally.
The 68-year-old chain says its new logo will still have the familiar rounded font and orange-and-pink color scheme that the company has used since 1973.
Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' says the name change is one of several things it's doing to stay relevant to younger customers. It's also simplifying its menu and adding dedicated mobile ordering lanes.
It's not the first big-name restaurant chain to drop its main item from the name. In 2012, Domino's dropped "Pizza" from its brand while updating its signature red, white and blue logo.
On the way
A national fast-food burger chain plans to open a new restaurant in Goose Creek.
Checkers and Rally's will open in October at 1607 Red Bank Road. It's a product of Omer Casurluk, Erdem Aydin and Mike Tillis, who were named "Developers of the Year" throughout the Checkers & Rally's system. They acquired 26 restaurants in 2017 and 2018 in the Atlanta, Augusta and Charleston markets and plan to increase that count to 40.
Also, on Monday Summerville resident Roshan Ayub will open his third Marco’s Pizza location in the Charleston area. The new restaurant can be found at 1001 Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville. He operates another Summerville location at 1585 Central Ave. and a North Charleston pizzeria at 9500 Dorchester Road.
Wheeling and dealing
A new owner is now at the wheel of Sonic Drive-In restaurants.
Atlanta-based Inspire Brands has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire the 3,600-unit Sonic Corp. of Oklahoma City for $2.3 billion or $43.50 per share in cash. The deal includes the assumption of Sonic's debt.
Sonic operates 12 locations in the Greater Charleston area. The merger is not expected to affect normal operations. Sonic will operate as a separate entity within Inspire and maintain its home base.
Inspire Brands' portfolio includes more than 4,700 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco locations.
Arby's has 13 locations in the Charleston region while Buffalo Wild Wings offers two. Rusty Taco does not operate in South Carolina.
In the cook pot
Cookware maker Le Creuset is bringing back its factory-to-table sale for a third year this weekend.
The event is set for Friday through SundaySept. 28-30 at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. VIP shopping will be offered Thursday.
Each two-hour shopping session throughout the weekend will feature exclusive discounts on a wide selection of cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles. Tickets cost $10 for events on Friday and Saturday, and $25 for the VIP event on Thursday. Admission is free on Sunday with online preregistration required.
Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for students at The Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Technical College as well as funds for Palmetto Goodwill’s Culinary Kick-Start program for entry-level, on-site culinary training.
Hours are 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
The VIP event will offer early sale access, demonstrations, meet-and-greets with Charleston’s top chefs, live music, photo booth, drinks and bites.
Hospitality industry members will be offered exclusive deals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, with chefs and others in the field receiving an extra 15 percent off. ID’s, such as a business card or pay stub, and online registration are required.
Temporary haunt
Sears was once the retail icon that touted "Where America Shops."
Now, it's in the midst of a vanishing act, shuttering stores across the country as it continues to bleed revenue amid stiff competition in the big-box store business.
But its most recent darkened, empty shell in the Charleston area will soon see new life — at least temporarily.
The company's former store at Citadel Mall in West Ashley, which closed in August, will be transformed into a Spirit Halloween pop-up shop starting in early October.
With 1,325 locations across the country, the seasonal retailer will offer costumes, decor and party accessories for children and adults.
The costumer store will occupy the entire 120,000-square-foot former Sears space, but only 12,000 square feet will be used for retail space.
The owners of the interior of Citadel Mall bought the 14.25-acre Sears building and parking lot earlier this year for $7.55 million. Future plans for the site have not been announced.
Spirit Halloween also recently leased 8,450 square feet in Center Oak Plaza at 1119 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. Leases for seasonal “pop-up” stores are usually short term and, for Halloween merchants, typically expire after Oct. 31.
Also moving into Citadel Mall are Reforge Charleston, a maker market offering classes in different creative fields in the Belk wing; Avis Budget rental car across from Planet Fitness; and custom printer GC Printing in the former Hat Shack space next to Atlantic Bedding and Furniture.