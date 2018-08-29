Donut king Krispy Kreme now has a little competition in West Ashley.
Duck Donuts, named for the North Carolina Outer Banks town where it was founded, opened Wednesday at 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. It's next to MOD Pizza in the Harris Teeter-anchored Westwood Plaza Shopping Center.
It offers coffee, tea, sundaes and breakfast sandwiches, as well as its namesake donuts that customers can watch being made. The shop also includes a build-your-own feature.
It's the third location in South Carolina for the roughly 70-store donut chain. Others can be found on Hilton Head Island and in Columbia in the Palmetto State.
The shop opens at 8 a.m. Thursday but will begin opening at 6:30 a.m. Friday. It closes at 7 p.m. each day.
New threads
In downtown Charleston, a national apparel retailer will soon set up shop.
Untuckit, with clothing for men, women and boys, recently leased 1,875 square feet at 290 King St., according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer. The site previously operated as a jewelry store, but it closed in 2017 when its lease expired.
A company spokeswoman said the clothing store will open later this year, but it does not have a more definitive launch date.
"We like to open stores where our customers are, so after seeing that so many people from the Charleston area were shopping with us online, we wanted to bring the product to them," company founder Chris Riccobono said. "King Street is a perfect location with some other great brands, so we're excited to have picked it for the new store."
Organic competition
With Whole Foods Market capturing all the attention this week as the Texas-based grocer opens its second Charleston-area store in West Ashley, a competitor is subtly reminding shoppers there's another organic grocer in town.
Asheville-based Earth Fare will celebrate its renovated West Ashley location with a customer appreciation day Saturday.
Festivities for the shop at 74 Folly Road in South Windermere Shopping Center will begin at 7 a.m. with a mystery gift card giveaway to the first 100 customers in line. They will be valued up to $500. Events also include giving away a Yeti cooler and offering free samples and product demonstrations throughout the day.
The renovated store features an expanded assortment of natural and organic products, plus its Heirloom Cafe and Juice Bar, offering fresh juices and smoothies as well as coffee and specialty blends. Customers will find new decor and design elements as well.
“For well over two decades, our Charleston customers have embraced Earth Fare, and we’re thrilled to reinvest and continue to bring clean, healthy food to the community,” said Earth Fare President and CEO Frank Scorpiniti. “We are thankful to our loyal Charleston-area shoppers, and we’re proud to continue serving you for many years to come.”
Like Whole Foods Market, which opened Wednesday about a mile or so away on Savannah Highway, Earth Fare touts the naturalness of its products. It ensures that all of its offerings are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached or bromated flour, and are never administered antibiotics or growth hormones.
Earth Fare opened in Charleston 21 years ago, and the West Ashley store was the second full-service location for the company. It once operated another store near Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, but the grocer closed the location several years ago. The store, as well as one in Summerville, is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Grand opening
At Whole Foods, workers opened the store with the traditional breaking of an 8-foot-long loaf of bread just before letting customers inside.
"People were excited for the new store, and all of the community came out," store manager Debbie Pelkie said after welcoming hundreds of people waiting in line inside the store.
Regional president Bobby Turner of Atlanta called the store beautiful and said, "It's great to see so many babies and young mothers in here. I wish my mom had taken me to Whole Foods as a baby."
Customer Sheryl Hartwell and her husband, Chad, of West Ashley, said they have been waiting a long time for the store to open.
"We've been counting the days," Chad Hartwell said. "West Ashley needs this and other things around here, including more restaurants," his wife said.
The store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Sweet treats
A new sweets shop is now open in the developing Carnes Crossroads community of Goose Creek.
Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery at 2007 2nd Ave. is now serving in Windmill Station, a collection of businesses on U.S. Highway 17A.
Owned and operated by neighborhood residents Alan and Laura Curry, the shop offers a selection of premium ice creams and cupcakes, all made daily on the premises. It's open seven days a week.
Ribbon-cutting
A new boutique and gift shop is launching in Berkeley County's growing suburbs.
Infinite Creations will cut the ribbon on its new store at 12:30 p.m. Friday at 1724 State Road.
The family-run shop specializes in embroidery, etching, heat transfer and personalizing and carries a variety of items for babies and homes.
Pet project
A new upscale pet food store is entering the Charleston market.
Michael's Barkery recently leased 2,464 square feet at 864 Island Park Drive on Daniel Island, according to commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates. An opening date has not been announced.
Meanwhile, another pet supply shop is closing in Mount Pleasant.
Oregon-based EarthWise Pet Supply will go dark Friday at 619 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in the Plaza at East Cooper Shopping Center, where Aldi grocery store is located. It opened just over a year ago in a 2,000-square-foot shop.
Short-term stay
Spirit Halloween recently leased 8,450 square feet in Center Oak Plaza at 1119 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, according to commercial real estate firm Avison Young. Leases for seasonal “pop-up” stores are usually short term and, for Halloween merchants, typically expire after Oct. 31.