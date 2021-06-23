New dining venue coming to Mount Pleasant; lighting, candle shops relocating in Charleston

A new restaurant and bar is planning to open in the former Pho King noodle space in Mount Pleasant.

The Nauti Monkey recently applied for an alcohol license to sell beer and wine for on-premise use at 700 S. Shelmore Blvd., Unit 102.

The planned shop next to Tres Palmas Acai restaurant appears to have a nautical theme with its logo showing a monkey with a frothy beer mug in one hand and the other dangling from a rope entwined in an anchor.

An opening date has not been announced.

Re-lighting

A designer lighting shop has reopened in a larger space in a new location in downtown Charleston.

Circa Lighting can now be found in a 3,500-square-foot store at 532 King St. It previously was located in a 1,000-square-foot space at 426 King.

The expanded showroom offers larger scale fixtures and an integrated tech lab.

"We’re excited to expand our presence in the Charleston area to serve our customers," said founder and president Gale Singer. "There is a high demand for our product in Charleston, and the designers, builders, architects and homeowners in this market share our passion for great design."

The store is currently open by appointment only because of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

The Savannah-based company now offers 22 locations, with 21 in the U.S. and another in London.

New glow

A peninsular Charleston business plans to relocate by mid-July to a place closer to the downtown shopping district.

Charleston Candle Co. recently leased a 1,250-square-foot retail space at 218 St. Philip St., according to the commercial real estate firms Landmark Enterprises and Roadstead Real Estate Advisors, which represented the company in the transaction.

The candle firm, established in 2016 by married couple, Chaz and Kristen Schwiers, plans to move from 2111 Heriot St., where it will offer retail and manufacturing operations on site, according to Hailey Clifton with Landmark Enterprises.

New threads

A new shop celebrated its grand opening in Freshfields Village between Kiawah and Seabrook islands June 22.

Showroom Kiawah, a multi-brand boutique offering women’s apparel, accessories and home gifts, can be found at 249 Gardeners Circle, P-101.

Leva Bonaparte, of the cast of the Bravo TV reality series "Southern Charm," which is filmed in Charleston, hosted the event.

The new shop is the product of founder Erica Hanks, and is the latest retailer to join brands such as Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide and Lululemon at the Harris Teeter-anchored retail center. The shop is expected to be open through August, but the timeframe could be extended, according to a spokesman.

Remodeling

A suburban Charleston supermarket is undergoing an upgrade.

Publix in Paradise Shoppes of Summerville at 1585 Central Ave. is receiving a facelift by McCrory Construction Co. of Columbia.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain routinely makes improvements, such as fresh paint and signage, to its stores on a rotating schedule every few years.

The company operates 15 supermarkets in the Charleston area. Two others are planned for Cypress Gardens Road at U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner and on Beech Hill Road across from the developing Summers Corner community south of Summerville.

Giving back

Jersey Mike's Subs "Month of Giving" campaign was such a success in March, the company donated $250,000 to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital on June 22.

Fifteen Jersey Mike's locations in the Charleston area raised $125,000 through customer donations, and company founder and CEO Peter Cancro matched the local contribution.

The money is earmarked for clinical care, child life and research.

Nationwide, the restaurant chain raised more than $15 million for 200 different charities.