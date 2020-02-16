New 3D film to entice global travelers features some of Charleston's most iconic spots

A film released this month to attract international travel to the U.S. features shots of some of Charleston's most iconic spots.

The production of "Into America's Wild," which was commissioned by the public-private partnership Brand USA, took filmmakers to the Angel Oak on James Island, Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County, Middleton Place along the Ashley River and the Ravenel Bridge over Charleston Harbor.

The 40-minute feature follows three adventurers — Native American astronaut John Harrington, Alaskan pilot Ariel Tweto and long-distance hiker Jennifer Pharr Davis — on journeys throughout the country.

The feature was shot in 3D for giant-screen IMAX theaters. It's being screened at museums and parks in the U.S. and around the world throughout the year. No screenings have been scheduled in South Carolina.

The footage will also be used for in-flight entertainment on international routes.

The process to make one of these features — "Into America's Wild" is Brand USA's third documentary feature — takes about two years, said chief marketing officer Thomas Garzilli. Filming in Charleston was done last summer.

Much of the local footage that was gathered couldn't be squeezed into the film. The three leads traveled to multiple destinations during the production process, such as the Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor in Oregon, the Fisher Towers in Utah, Niagara Falls in New York and the Appalachian Trail.

Some of the unused material that was shot in the Holy City will be posted as a Charleston-specific episode on GoUSA TV, Brand USA's video streaming app.

The national travel marketing organization is focused solely on building international travel to the U.S., a category that has been contracting in recent months as domestic travel continues to grow.

The U.S. Travel Association said last week that it expects international inbound travel to shrink slightly over the next six months while overall travel will grow by an estimated 1.4 percent in the same time frame.

Brand USA's funding was set to expire this year, but the group was reauthorized by Congress in December. Funding was secured through 2027.

Going green

A downtown hotel that recently changed hands for a hefty sum is making plans to revamp the property, including changes to the facade that were submitted to the city last week.

The King Charles Inn sold for $43 million in December — more than $472,000 per key — according to Charleston County property records. It had been a longtime holding of an affiliate of Charleston-based Charlestowne Hotels.

Atlanta-based High Street Real Estate Partners and WHI Real Estate Partners out of Chicago partnered for the sale, and Pivot Hotels and Resorts, the luxury segment of Atlanta's Davidson Hotels, took over management of the property.

Renderings reviewed by the city of Charleston's Board of Architectural Review last week show changes to the hotel's Meeting Street entrance. The entrance overhang, which is currently black with gold lettering, is shown in green.

Other green accents are shown around the front doors, and plans include greenery walls that would run the length of the outdoor pool deck. Renderings also show that the metal railing along the pool would be replaced with a woven wire mesh trellis, also in green.

The architecture board hasn't given its approval to the changes yet. All five members voted on Wednesday to defer the request.

In addition to the exterior improvements, Pivot Hotels is also planning to renovate guest rooms and make changes to the lodging's food and beverage program.