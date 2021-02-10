New clothing shop to open in Charleston while another to close; 3 new dining venues on way

Downtown Charleston soon will sew up a new clothing store while another is unraveling.

Men's clothing store Collard Greens, a nod to the leafy green vegetable on Southern menus, recently leased 1,911 square feet at 273 King St. in the space formerly occupied by Lucky Brand, according to Chad Yonce with commercial real estate firm Southeastern Management Group.

The new shop could open as early as this weekend, according to company accounts director Preston Lees. Workers were busy stocking the store and putting up displays Feb. 9, when the Lucky Brand signs on the building came down. The signs will be replaced with the shop's new name Feb. 11.

The company, once based in Richmond, Va., but now in Charleston, has teamed up with Bird Dog Bay, another men's clothing and accessory company, to offer "American made classic and preppy lifestyle" items. It also will carry English sock brand Beau & Tassel.

Collard Greens will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day.

Meanwhile, just down the street, women's clothing boutique Lori + Lulu at 231 King will close at the end of March when its lease expires.

A store clerk said sales relied heavily on the tourist trade and have been down nearly 40 percent. Everything in the shop is marked down 50 percent.

The retailer has other locations in Fernandina Beach, north of Jacksonville, Fla., and Raleigh, N.C. They will remain open.

What's cooking?

A trio of new dining venues is on the way to the Charleston region.

In the downtown area, Coterie, an Indian and American fusion cuisine restaurant plans to open in late February or early March at 17 Warren St., where Italian restaurant Pane e Vino operated before shutting down in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Coterie owner Jeremy Buck said other than last-minute touchups, he's just waiting for the final permits from the city to begin service.

The restaurant recently applied for its license to sell beer, wine and liquor for on-premise consumption. Buck said hours are tentatively set for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In Mount Pleasant, a new venue called Owlbear Cafe plans to open in the spring at 1964 Riviera Drive, Suite J, near Target in the Shoppes at Seaside Farms.

Co-owners Marshall Tyers and his fiancée, Sarah Reuter, plan to offer sandwiches, salads, soups, coffee, beer and wine for breakfast and lunch at the new restaurant. Tyers will be the chef.

The site is under renovation, and an opening date has not been announced. Hours are tentatively set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And, in West Ashley, a new restaurant recently signed a lease in the Harris Teeter-anchored West Ashley Circle Shopping Center.

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar leased 2,463 square feet in an outparcel space at 40 Grand Oaks Blvd., Suite 500, according to the commercial real estate firms Avison Young and Belk|Lucy.

The space, beside Grand Oaks Animal Hospital, remains to be upfitted. An opening date has not been announced.

Also, a Harris Teeter gas station is under construction in front of the retail center along Bees Ferry Road.

New location

A bakery once located on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant has moved across town to the I'On subdivision and will host its grand opening Feb. 16, offering visitors that day a coupon for a free cookie in March.

Bakies, which closed in January 2020 while owner Gail Holdcraft looked for another location, can now be found at 264 N. Shelmore Blvd. in the space formerly occupied by gift, home decor and garden shop Sweet Olive, which moved its business online.

The bake shop had a soft opening in December but chose Feb. 16 for the grand opening because it was the same day eight years ago that owner Holdcraft opened her first brick-and-mortar shop at 426 W. Coleman Blvd.

A graduate of cooking school Johnson and Wales, Holdcraft offers a variety of treats, including cupcakes, cookies, truffles, breads, bagels, almond shortbread cookies, pecan bars and custom novelty and wedding cakes.

The shop is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Plugged in

A Texas-based firm that sells generators plans to open its first South Carolina location in Mount Pleasant.

Generator Supercenter recently leased 2,400 square feet at 3365 S. Morgans Point Road, Suite 107, in the Palmetto State Armory-anchored National Crossing commercial center, according to the commercial real estate firms Avison Young and Bridge Commercial.

Based in the Houston suburb of Tomball, the company's nearest stores are in Savannah, Ga., and Wilmington, N.C.

Wheeling in

A new auto service shop is coming to Goose Creek.

Take 5 Oil Change plans to open a store on St. James Avenue between Gilligan's restaurant and a strip retail center housing Jersey Mike's Subs and other shops in St. James Plaza near Walmart Neighborhood Market.

In the Charleston area, the company operates two stores in North Charleston and one each in West Ashley and on James Island. It has 13 others across the state and will open new locations soon in Murrells Inlet and Powdersville.

New market

A new outdoor market has arrived in the Charleston area.

The Goose Creek Farmers and Artisans Market is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

The year-round market, which started in early February, is presented by the Goose Creek Small Business Alliance. It will offer live music when available and showcase local charity or community groups.

The market is on the grounds of Goose Creek City Hall, but the city is not affiliated with the event.

For more information, go to the market's Facebook page.