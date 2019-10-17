Just in time for autumn's nip, a new cider maker will debut in North Charleston this weekend with a variety of tastings of seasonal staples and new offerings.

Ship's Wheel Hard Cider will host a soft opening 2-10 p.m. Saturday in its new 4,860-square-foot facility at 1033 E. Montague Ave., according to Scott Jamison, who co-owns the operation with his wife, Cindy.

The tastings are not free, but they are not very expensive either.

A batch of four flavors in 5-ounce servings will cost $8, but if someone wants to try one flavor, the price is $2. The cider also comes in half pints for $4 and pints for $7.

The tasting room of about 1,000 square feet can be found in the front while the rest of the former appliance parts shop includes a production facility and kitchen for items such as sandwiches and snacks that will be for sale.

Customers can try seven or eight different ciders, including some existing flavors and a few new offerings that have just been produced.

The operation, founded in 2017 and previously located on an orchard in upstate New York, moved to the Lowcountry in February, received its certificate of occupancy in mid-August and planned to start production before Labor Day, then Hurricane Dorian clipped the coast.

"We weren't sure how the equipment would hold its temperature if we lost power so we delayed production until after the storm," Jamison said.

The Jamisons, who now live on Folly Beach, came to Charleston after two of their children attended the College of Charleston.

The siblings are now involved to differing degrees in the family-run operation. The younger son, John, is the cider maker. The oldest son, Andrew, is in sales, and their daughter, Maggie, a marine biologist, works part-time on social media aspects of the business.

After Saturday's launch, the cider maker will be open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Monday. Look for a grand opening at a later date.