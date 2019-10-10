Work on the new children's hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina is behind schedule and an opening date "is to be determined."
MUSC trustees were told about the construction delays at their board meeting Thursday.
An exact opening date for the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital has not announced. It was scheduled to open sometime this month, but Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said it will not open in October.
The board was notified that the $389 million project is behind schedule because the contractor, Robins and Morton, has missed deadlines. The hospital was not prepared for a Sept. 23 inspection by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The contractor is being penalized $22,000 for each day it misses its deadlines.
MUSC leaders said staffers are prepared to move in. The work delays are the only hold up.
“Frankly they’re ready, we just need a building to move into,” said Tom Crawford, MUSC’s interim chief operating officer.
Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health, said Hurricane Dorian last month slowed the project.
Once the building is ready for occupancy, MUSC says the transition will need to happen quickly, over the course of a couple of days.
The Post and Courier has reached out the Birmingham, Ala.-based contractor for comment.
MUSC has spent six years planning and constructing the gleaming glass building on Calhoun Street.
Last month, work crews encountered an unexpected problem. After Dorian skirted the South Carolina coast, construction workers identified several minor leaks in areas of the building that are still under construction.
MUSC has retained a consultant to manage leaks at the new building.
In 2013, MUSC leaders estimated construction would cost $350 million. The budget gradually increased to $389 million. The new hospital is being paid for with a combination of state money, philanthropy and federal loans. Shawn Jenkins, who was CEO of Daniel Island technology firm Benefitfocus Inc., donated $25 million toward the project.