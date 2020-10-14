New Charleston sports pub to debut with World Series; Groucho's opens in Mount Pleasant

Several new dining venues are now serving or are in the works across the Charleston area.

In downtown Charleston, a new sports pub will debut amid one of the nation's largest sporting events.

1st Place will host its grand opening on the first day of the World Series starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 520 King St.

The new concept from Republic Development and Management Group sits next to sister businesses Bourbon N’ Bubbles cocktail bar and Mesu Mexican sushi restaurant on the ground floor of the Hyatt Hotel complex at King and Spring streets.

With more than 20 screens and 70 seats for game-viewing, the sports pub will feature live music as well.

The menu will include sports pub staples such as chicken wings and cheese steaks along with daily specials. Peel n' eat shrimp and sushi nights also will be offered, according to Executive Chef Matt Greene.

The full-service bar will include offerings from local craft breweries as well as cocktails.

"We have challenged ourselves to introduce a whole new sports pub experience with an emphasis on supporting the greater Charleston area’s philanthropic organizations," said Lamar Bonaparte, co-partner of 1st Place.

Bonaparte, a Charleston native, founded Republic Development and Management Group in 2012. He has partnered with David Aylor, founder and CEO of David Aylor Law Offices.

The two met more than 12 years ago on the board of Boys and Girls Club and believe in giving back to the community.

On opening night, 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Going Places.

Aylor hopes to offer a similar philanthropic event once a month.

1st Place will be open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m. and for lunch starting at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The venue also will be available for private parties and happy hours. For more information, go to www.1stplacechs.com.

Now serving

In Mount Pleasant, Groucho's Deli opened Monday at 1200 Queensborough Blvd., Suite G, in the Publix-anchored Queensborough Shopping Center.

It is franchise operator Bryan Baxter's second restaurant. He opened his first Groucho's Deli on King Street in downtown Charleston 20 years ago. He is partnering with Max Miller, the great grandson of Groucho's Deli founder Harold Miller, to operate the new location.

"Many of our long-time customers have asked me over the years to bring our famous subs, salads and sauces to Mount Pleasant," Baxter said. "As one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation, we feel Mount Pleasant is the perfect place to expand."

The new restaurant, which includes a drive-thru pickup window for advance online and mobile app orders, is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.grouchos.com/mtpleasant.

On the way

In Summerville a new Mexican restaurant is taking over a former fast-food location.

Mi Fiesta Tacos & Tequila has been renovating the former Burger King at 1117 Central Ave. and could tentatively open by the end of the month, according to Will Sherrod with commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

The restaurant, owned by Juan Torres, has another location in Windmill Station in the developing Carnes Crossroads community in Goose Creek. It opened in July.

Also, a new dining venue is in the works for the upper Charleston peninsula.

The city's Board of Architectural Review for small projects will consider a request Thursday for preliminary approval to build a one-story cafe with a drive-thru at 735 King St.

The partially vacant parcel sits at the corner of King and Huger streets.