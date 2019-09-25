Rules that would restrict where rooftop bars can be built and prohibit speakers and flashing lights at new rooftop venues are under review in Charleston.

City Council got an early look at a draft of the proposed ordinance Tuesday. Council opted to take no action for now, but it did vote to pass the item to a task force that recently wrote new rules to rein in downtown hotel development.

That group, which includes representatives from council, the tourism industry and neighborhood and preservation groups, had initially floated the idea of a wholesale ban on future rooftop bars at hotels.

But the task force decided to strike that restriction from the hotel rules. City planning director Jacob Lindsey had recommended a separate ordinance that would apply to any rooftop drinking venue, rather than just hotels.

"Today, a rooftop bar can potentially open without any type of public hearing," Lindsey said.

Under the draft ordinance presented to council this week, business owners would have to seek a special exception to open a rooftop bar. Special exceptions are decided in public by a city zoning board that meets twice a month.

The new rules, as they were presented Tuesday, would only apply to future venues, not existing establishments.

New rooftop bars would only be allowed in the city's commercially zoned districts. They would also be prohibited from opening within 150 feet from a residence.

Right now, two King Street rooftop venues — at Stars Rooftop & Grill and The Macintosh — and the Citrus Club atop The Dewberry on Meeting Street are closer than that, Lindsey said. The rest would meet the proposed standards, including the newest, which opened in late January at Hotel Bennett near Marion Square.

In all, 17 rooftop bars are operating on the peninsula, according to city staff. Most are attached to hotels.

Lindsey said the draft was based on complaints from residents, mostly about noise. Because of that, a rule was included that would prohibit any amplified sound at rooftop drinking venues, though an acoustic guitar, piano or other unplugged instrument would be allowed. Another noise-reducing provision — a requirement calling for "permanent and sufficient" architectural features that cut down on noise — is included in the draft.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Flashing lights and strobe lights would also not be allowed.

Several members of council said they didn't want to move forward with the ordinance until all the neighborhood groups get a chance to look at it and weigh in with suggestions.

Council member Harry Griffin said he thought the ordinance "seems like it comes out of left field."

Others, like council member Gary White, who served on the hotel task force, had concerns about making sure the neighborhoods were brought into the process of writing the rules, but suggested the draft given to council could act as a helpful guideline moving forward.

Representatives from a couple neighborhood associations and the Charleston Preservation Society suggested the rules might need to be more extensive. John Marsland and Susan Bass, heads of local neighborhood associations and hotel task force members, said the 150-foot limit might not be a far enough distance from residences.

The draft will be reviewed by the task force before any further action is taken. Its next meeting date hasn't been announced.