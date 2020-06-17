New Charleston restaurant to debut Monday; another shutters West Ashley location

A new Charleston restaurant will take a bow Monday while another won't be coming back after being shut down because of the coronavirus.

Bumpa’s, a new bar and diner housed in a restored 19th-century warehouse, will welcome customers at 5 Cumberland St. on June 22. Meanwhile, Tattooed Moose is not returning to Citadel Mall after being shuttered during the pandemic.

Located in the historic French Quarter, Bumpa’s will feature specialty French fries, burgers and other bar food. It is the first bar concept by brothers Dan Sullivan and Conor Sullivan, who are paying tribute to their grandfather, “Bumpa,” with the name.

“We’re eager to open our doors to the community after the true labor of love we spent restoring this historic space,” said Dan Sullivan.

“And our menu is inspired by the playful spirit of our family, especially our grandfather, who was a great storyteller and a not-bad boxer,” Conor Sullivan added.

At the kitchen’s helm will be Executive Chef Joe Palmitessa, who has held positions at the Forbes four-star Hotel Bennett and Kiawah’s Ocean Room.

Bumpa’s aims to be a regular stop for folks working in food and beverage and hospitality, and it will offer special deals for members of that community.

The new bar will adhere to health and safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic by spacing out patrons and keeping a head count, disinfecting tables between seatings, requiring staff to wear masks and have their temperatures taken before shifts, offering single-use menus and placing anti-bacterial stations throughout the restaurant.

Bumpa’s will be open 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

As for Tattooed Moose, owners Mike and Jen Kulick announced the decision not to reopen after two years at Citadel Mall on the restaurant's website and in a Facebook post.

"Sadly, the Citadel Mall West Ashley location will be closed permanently," the restaurant announced on its website.

"The restaurant was not doing as well as we needed it to do before the pandemic," Mike Kulick told the online journal West Of Unbound. "So when the pandemic hit and we saw how far it was going to put us back on our heels, we realized that maybe we needed to get out."

Tattooed Moose opened the third location in the region in 2018 at the mall site previously abandoned by King Street Grille.

The restaurant continues to offer locations on Morrison Drive on the peninsula and on Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

What else is cooking?

Also in the realm of food service, Edisto Beach's only smokehouse and raw bar, Briny Swine, is now open for the summer, thanks to the owners of the local favorite Ella & Ollie’s.

The restaurant, under owner and executive chef Brandon Rushing and co-owner Katherine Rushing, pays homage to the Southern celebrations of oyster roasts and pick pickings under pit master Will Kalutz.

The 1,200-square-foot venue at 3731 Dock Site Road will occasionally offer live bluegrass-inspired music as diners enjoy a menu of shareable small plates, a raw bar and smoked meats including wings, brisket, chicken, ribs and pulled pork. Other offerings include fried green tomatoes, buffalo blue cheese rinds, fried catfish, lobster rolls and shrimp salads.

Rushing, who launched his first restaurant Ella & Ollie's in 2016, was previously at Edisto Island's James Beard-awarded The Old Post Office and Blossom on East Bay Street in Charleston.

The new restaurant is open for dinner Monday through Saturday.

Also, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain is eyeing Charleston for a new location.

Poke Burri, which sells bowls, burritos and specialties such as sushi doughnuts, currently operates seven locations and its website says another is coming to the Holy City.

A restaurant spokesperson said the company is looking at an unspecified site in West Ashley, but the opening time frame has been delayed until sometime in 2021 because of the coronavirus.

The diner operates four locations in the Atlanta area with one each in Houston, Raleigh and Tampa. Others are planned for Denver, Houston, Jacksonville and Philadelphia, according to the restaurant's website.

Now serving

Dell'z Deli recently opened in West Ashley. Fans of the restaurant will find it at 1617 Ashley River Road just east of Wappoo Road. It's open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Dell'z was formerly located on the peninsula, most recently at 511 Rutledge Ave, but it closed in late February just before the coronavirus shutdown.

Filling up

A new small retail development with a convenience store and gas station is planned on the outskirts of West Ashley.

Bees Ferry Landing, on Savannah Highway directly across from Bees Ferry Road, will include a 4,920-square-foot Parker's Kitchen store on 2.2 acres and two nearby lots of just over two and four acres, respectively, for future development, according to a plan filed with environmental regulators.

Six of the Savannah-based convenience store chain's stores are open and two others are in the works near Summerville and North Charleston.

Also, Charleston-based Refuel gas station and convenience store chain is eyeing a site in Mount Pleasant for a new shop that will include a car wash.

The company, led by Mark Jordan of Sullivan's Island, hopes to build a new store on Bowman Road at Hospital Drive, just off Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

The 1.6-acre vacant parcel, across the street from Arby's fast-food restaurant, is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp., which also owns the nearby East Cooper Medical Center.

The town's Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a request June 29 for a special exception to allow the new business on a tract zoned for office professional use. It's also in the boulevard overlay district. Plans will also need approval of the Design Review Board.

Refuel is building another store on Brighton Park Boulevard near Nexton Parkway in the Nexton community near Summerville. Others are in the works for Sullivan’s Island, Cainhoy Plantation in Berkeley County and Carnes Crossroads in Goose Creek.

In the Charleston area, Refuel currently has two locations in Mount Pleasant and one each in Goose Creek and West Ashley and on Daniel Island. Several others can be found throughout the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.

Fresh starts

A new sandwich shop is coming to Kiawah Island while a new shoe store is expanding to North Charleston.

Jersey Mike's Subs franchisee Ryan Delman recently signed a lease for a new restaurant in Freshfields Village, according to Jeff Yurfest with The Shopping Center Group. A fall opening is planned.

Also, Yurfest reports Cola Kicks, a shoe store now operating in Five Points in Columbia, is expanding to North Charleston. The retailer signed a lease at The Shoppes at Centre Pointe for a 3,000-square-foot space next to Staples.

For dear ol' dad

Fathers can expect a little more love to be showered on them this year during their special day.

The National Retail Federation reports spending will rise more than 7 percent this year as 75 percent of consumers surveyed plan to celebrate Father's Day in some way on Sunday.

Participants say they will spend about $149 on gifts, an increase of about $10 compared to last year, amounting to roughly $17 billion in total spending.

Many of the celebrations will be virtual during the coronavirus pandemic but the percentage will be less than those who celebrated Mother's Day virtually.

About 58 percent of respondents say they are likely to celebrate dad virtually this year, compared with 66 percent who did so during last month’s Mother's Day.

Personal care products such as grooming will be a favorite as interest is up 25 percent in the category. Also popular will be gifts for gardening along with tools and appliances.

Teeing up

Also, in conjunction with Father's Day weekend, SYNLawn and Polo are sponsoring a small putting green in front of the Polo store at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston on Saturday.

The greens will be available at 33 Tanger locations on different dates through September as part of the "Summer Fun Fore All" event.

Social distancing and other health guidelines have been established as part of the event during the coronavirus pandemic.