The Charleston region's second Krispy Kreme restaurant looks more like a reality.
The developer of the donut shop has filed an application for a stormwater permit from the state of South Carolina for a 1.44-acre site at 3651 Ladson Road in North Charleston. That's next to Bojangles chicken restaurant at Ladson Road and Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
The restaurant has been in the works for nearly two years. Franchisee/operator is Miles Herring of Myrtle Beach, according to the permit application.
Krispy Kreme’s return to North Charleston would come after an 18-year absence. It once operated on Ashley Phosphate Road, a site that was displaced in 2001 by a road project.
The chain famous for its airy “Original Glazed” doughnut has had a retail presence in the region since 1951, when it opened at 531 Meeting St. on the peninsula. Several other locations came and went.
The North Carolina company’s only other Charleston-area retail outlet is on Savannah Highway in West Ashley.
What's cooking?
Pizza restaurant Andolini's closed March 1 at 6610 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston and is now open at 1201 Trolley Road in Summerville. The restaurant announced in March 2018 it would move.
Perking up
Rural Colleton County is getting a Starbucks.
The 2,400-square-foot coffee emporium will open Friday at 1588 Bells Highway in Walterboro across from Huddle House, according to a spokeswoman for the Seattle-based company. It will employ 30 and offer a drive-thru.
Filling up
The ground-floor space of the new 10 WestEdge building on peninsular Charleston is filling up.
AT&T recently leased 1,777 square feet on the ground level of the nine-story building, according to real estate investment firm WRS Inc. of Mount Pleasant.
Publix supermarket will open March 13 in 45,800 square feet on the first floor. Other lined-up tenants include Woodhouse Day Spa and Charleston Poke Co.
One space remains available for rent at street level in the building at the corner of Spring Street and Lockwood Boulevard. It's 6,389 square feet and can be used for retail or restaurant space.
Dollars and cents
A new discount store will celebrate its grand opening Saturday in rural Berkeley County.
Dollar General along with chamber of commerce and town officials will snip the ribbon at 10 a.m. at the store's new location at U.S. Highway 17A and S.C. Highway 41 in Jamestown where the Hell Hole Swamp Festival was usually held.
The festival, set for April 27, is moving east to the Steel Shed at 116 Steel Shed Lane off S.C. Highway 45, according to event secretary Douglas Guerry.
Driving in
A national car detailing company recently opened its first South Carolina location in Charleston.
Boca Raton, Fla.-based Tint World, offering window tinting, car stereo systems and detailing, operates at 707 Dupont Road in West Ashley. Drew Nixon is the owner.
Recreational move
A family-owned recreational vehicle business that's the only Airstream dealer in South Carolina is now in a new home outside Columbia.
John's RV Sales & Service/Airstream South Carolina can now be found on 83 acres at Exit 51 on Interstate 20 in Lexington County. After investing $5.5 million in developing the new site, the family-owned RV business moved about four miles west to the new site.
“Our customers needed room to roam,” General Manager Ron Rawl said. “After 41 years of business in the same location, we needed to provide customers the opportunity to explore the RV inventory inside and out more easily.”
The new site includes a 32-bay service center and 10,000-square-foot showroom and parts department.
A customer appreciation day will be offered soon to celebrate the move and the company's more than four decades of putting motor homes on the road.
Founded by John Rawl, the business is now run by Ron Rawl, his three younger brothers, a son, daughter and nephew.
During the storms that swept across the Southeast Sunday, nearly two dozen RVs that remained at the former location on Glassmaster Road were damaged across the backside of the property, Rawl said.
"If it had been a week earlier, we would have lost about 40 RVs," Rawl said.
Popping in
An outdoors sporting good shop is hosting an in-store pop-in during the Charleston Wine + Food Festival this weekend.
Fieldshop by Garden & Gun will feature Smithey Ironware Co. of North Charleston at 334 Meeting St. in the Dewberry Hotel Thursday through Sunday. Guest craftsman Isaac Morton makes an assortment of cast-iron cookware and will launch a new 12-inch carbon steel skillet May 1.
Also during the weekend event, shoppers can sample and pre-order the limited edition Bourbon Maple Biscuits from Callie's Charleston Biscuits and Kentucky-based Pappy & Company. The new biscuit launches April 1.