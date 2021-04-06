New CEO named for one of Charleston area's biggest hospital systems

An Arizona hospital executive who started her career in coastal South Carolina and went to graduate school in Charleston is returning to the Lowcountry to become president and CEO of one of the region's biggest medical systems.

Christina Oh was named April 6 to succeed Todd Gallati, who is retiring June 1 after 13 years in the top job at the provider. She starts May 3.

Oh said she and husband are excited about returning to the Palmetto State, where she began her 12-year management career at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare in Bluffton and at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

She later worked at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, where she became chief operating officer, and earned a master's degree in health care administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Most recently, Oh was CEO of Abrazo Health's West Campus, a 200-bed community hospital near Phoenix since January 2019.

All of her previous management positions were with Tenet Healthcare, the Dallas-based owner and operator of East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

Trident said in a written statement that its new CEO's career "is highlighted by advancing through increasingly complex health systems while improving employee retention and expanding community outreach programs."

In addition to her MUSC degree, Oh has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baylor University with a major in marketing and a minor in Asian studies.

Trident is part of HCA Healthcare, a publicly traded company based in Nashville.

The local system operates acute-care hospitals with 445 patient beds — Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center, which recently wrapped up a $100 million expansion. It also has three freestanding emergency care sites, in Moncks Corner, North Charleston and Summerville.

Trident recently announced plans to build a $30.4 million freestanding psychiatric hospital in the Ingleside tract off U.S. Highway 78 in North Charleston, not far from the Trident Medical campus.

The for-profit health system is one of the 10 largest employers in the Charleston region, with more than 2,500 workers and 600 physicians.

Gallati, who announced his retirement plans in December, said his newly named successor "has led hospitals that have similarly complex specialties as Trident that include trauma, cardiothoracic, neurosurgery, orthopedics, oncology, spine and women’s and children’s services. But, just as important, she connects well with patients, staff and physicians."