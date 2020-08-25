New CEO hired to lead SC's largest and fastest growing electric cooperative

A new CEO has been hired to lead Berkeley Electric Cooperative, South Carolina's largest member-owned power provider.

The board of trustees at Berkeley Electric hired Michael Fuller, a 30-year veteran of the electrical cooperative industry, this week.

Fuller was most recently CEO of the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, another one of South Carolina's 19 member-owned power providers, and he previously led another electric co-op in Missouri.

“The board was unanimous in our decision to hire Mike,” said Wayne DeWitt, secretary and treasurer of Berkeley Electric's Board of Trustees. “The cooperative way of life has been his life since he was a teenager hired to park cars for his hometown co-op’s annual meeting. Since then, he has worked his way up through the ranks — he’s down to earth, and he’s someone we can all talk to.”

In his new position, Fuller will oversee one of the fastest growing electric cooperatives in the country.

Berkeley Electric, which serves parts of Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties, has more than 100,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

That customer base has expanded rapidly in recent years, as its service territory has been developed. The co-op has added roughly 3,000 to 4,000 new electric meters every year. That is more customers than many smaller electric co-ops in the country have.

“I am honored to have the privilege and opportunity to take on the role of president and CEO of Berkeley Electric. It’s well known and respected across the country for being a top-notch organization,” Fuller said.

The leadership transition will officially take place at the co-op on Sept. 21. Fuller will replace Dwayne Cartwright, who led Berkeley Electric for eight years and oversaw a dramatic expansion of its membership base.

“The board is so appreciative of Dwayne’s leadership and all he has done for Berkeley Electric,” said DeWitt, who led the search committee for the new CEO. “Mike has big shoes to fill, but he is an executive who believes in transparency and putting the members first — just like Dwayne.”

Berkeley's board of trustees recently approved design and construction of a new $60 million headquarters for the electric cooperative.

Fuller, who held various jobs at co-ops throughout his career, emphasized that he will continue to look out for the best interest of Berkeley's members, which own the power provider.

“I look forward to serving Berkeley Electric’s wonderfully diverse membership. I believe rural electric co-ops have an obligation to our members to be more than just an electric power supplier. We have to listen to their needs, meet them where they are and be innovative problem-solvers.”