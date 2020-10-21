New brewery on tap for Charleston Neck area; 2 new shops on King Street; Belk adds delivery

A new brewery is in the works for Charleston's upper peninsula.

Bevi Bene Brewing Co. LLC recently leased 5,670 square feet at 1834 Summerville Ave. in the Lumberyard off King Street Extension, according to commercial real estate firm Oswald Cooke & Associates, which represented the tenant.

The new brewery, owned by Clay Carlisle and his wife, Marissa, is set to open by late spring or early summer next year in the Charleston Neck area. It will focus on lagers, sours and hard kombucha.

The name means "drink well" in Italian, and Carlisle said it reflects everything behind the brewery's concept.

"Our hard kombucha is gluten-free, full of vitamins, gut-friendly enzymes and organic acids," he said. "Our beers are superior quality lagers and sours. Whenever you visit Bevi Bene, you will drink well."

Carlisle said the space, in a standalone building that's part of the Lumberyard multitenant complex, will feature plenty of natural light, large potted plants and comfortable seating. Outdoor seating and occasional live music on weekends will be offered as well.

Carlisle worked at a brewery in Asheville for about three years before he and his family moved to Mount Pleasant in March to launch the venture.

Then the coronavirus struck and held up progress.

Carlisle said they chose the site because it has exposure from Interstate 26, offers some built-in clientele from offices in the Lumberyard and includes event space. It could also be on the Lowcountry Lowline once the linear park project is built.

Sales will initially be at the onsite taproom only, but Carlisle said growlers and six packs could be added to go as well.

Carlisle won't be in charge of the brewing. For that, he is bringing in head brewer Ian Leightner, also from Asheville.

What's cooking?

A new fast-food restaurant is coming to Moncks Corner.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to build a 2,340-square-foot chicken-serving restaurant at 460 N. Highway 52.

Matt Demeyers with New Orleans-based Moncks Corner Development LLC has applied to state environmental regulators for a stormwater permit for the 1.5-acre site. No wetlands are affected, according to the application.

The vacant parcel is between South Carolina Federal Credit Union and Old Point Body Shop.

Now open

A new women's clothing store recently opened in downtown Charleston.

Something About Me can be found at 522 King St. next to Italian restaurant Indaco.

Charleston native Emilie Huesca (pronounced "Wesca") said she decided to open the shop after losing her job of three years in New York City when the coronavirus struck in March.

"I said when I moved back home, 'I have nothing else to do, so I might as well start working on my own shop,'" Huesca said.

The 1,400-square-foot boutique is open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Also, celebrating the grand opening of its new storefront is Grey Ghost Bakery in West Ashley.

The shop where cookies, cakes and pies are made and sold mostly online or in specialty retailers such as Whole Foods recently added a small retail shop at 1028 Wappoo Road.

The 9,000-square-foot bakery, which started in 2012, moved from Signal Point Road on James Island over the summer into the former True Value Hardware location.

The storefront will offer 50 percent off what owner Katherine Frankstone calls "scratch and dent" items that didn't quite meet a contract customer's requirements. Among those marked down items are five-flavor pound cakes, cookies and a few seasonal offerings.

On the way

A new women's shop will soon open in West Ashley.

Christy's Boutique recently leased 1,000 square feet at 1649 Savannah Highway, according to Oswald, Cooke & Associates. The new store is set to open Nov. 15.

Also, eyeglass retailer Warby Parker will soon open at 415 King St. in downtown Charleston. It's the New York City-based company's only location in South Carolina.

Same-day delivery

Charlotte-based Belk is now offering same-day delivery for orders placed on its website before 2 p.m.

Customers can go to belk.com and select "Same Day Delivery" at checkout. A Belk personal shopper will fill the order and deliver it by 9 p.m. Orders placed after 2 p.m. will be delivered the next day.

Customers will be charged $9.95 for delivery of select merchandise on orders of at least $49. For those orders less than $49, the delivery fee will be $14.95. A special website icon will appear on items that qualify for same-day delivery.

"We've been steadily expanding our e-commerce options to ensure our customers can shop whenever, wherever and however it best fits their life," Lisa Harper, Belk CEO, said in a statement.

"Adding a Same Day Delivery option is one of the ways we are adapting our 133-year-old company to meet the needs of our modern customer," she said.

The move follows the retailer's launch earlier this year of contactless curbside pickup after placing online orders. Those purchases qualify for a 10 percent discount.

Belk joins a growing list of retailers, including Michaels, Sephora and PetSmart, that have also recently introduced same-day delivery services.

Smooth move

While Downtown Nexton in Summerville is just starting with its wetlands and drainage work, another shopping center nearby continues to add new merchants.

Tropical Smoothie Café recently opened at 200 Nexton Square Drive in Nexton Square. It offers 20 different kinds of smoothies along with flatbreads, wraps, quesadillas, sandwiches, bowls and breakfast items.

The café, in the same retail center as Hall's Chophouse and Taco Boy restaurants, is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.

Also now open in Nexton Square is The Bicycle Shoppe at 600 Front St. It's the fourth location for the family-owned business that's called Charleston's oldest bicycle shop. It's been selling, servicing and renting bicycles for more than 30 years.