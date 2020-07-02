New app will let users track traffic at Charleston-area beaches

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Charleston-area beachgoers can can access a new app that its creators say will help them avoid traffic on their way to Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island and Folly Beach.

Beach Reach connects app users to live webcam footage from major entry and exit points for the region's three main beaches. Each beach also has camera views of the waterfront, giving users an idea of how many umbrellas and beach towels have already been set out for the day.

Those views may be especially helpful now, as coronavirus cases in the Lowcountry rise and beaches continue to fill on the weekends, making social distancing difficult.

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments coordinated the creation of the app, along with the municipalities for the beaches and the Town of Mount Pleasant. It was designed by a local web firm, Summerville-based netGALAXY.

COG executive director Ron Mitchum said in a statement about the app release that they wanted to use technology to "eliminate some of the hassle" that comes with traffic congestion around beaches.

“Streamlining and simplifying this information is a great way to increase awareness about what’s happening on the roadways and at the beach before the first step out of the door, and that is more important than ever when taking social distancing into consideration," Mitchum said.

The app is available for Apple and Android devices and is free to download.

Footage for Beach Reach is sourced though a combination of Charleston County-funded traffic cameras and private sector cameras. At Isle of Palms, for example, traffic cameras are pointed at the IOP Connector at Palm Boulevard and Rifle Range Road. Other options show live beach views from the deck of the Windjammer bar and from the Seaside Inn.

Each beach's section is slightly different. Folly Beach lists links to parking maps, beach policies, the "Visit Folly" website and the city's Facebook page.

The Sullivan's Island page is divided into sections for beach rules, handicap access, and emergency preparedness. Two other links lead to social media pages and the town's website.

For Isle of Palms, information is divided between pages on beach access, beach policies and emergency services. The dog policy gets its own page.

All three communities have mask requirements in place. The policies in Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island require masks not only indoors but also in outdoor settings where it's not possible to keep at least six feet from other people, like beach paths.

While health officials urged South Carolinians this week to stay at home over the July 4 holiday, it's likely the coastline will be crowded. Hotel occupancy which has, by far, been highest on the coast since the state started to reopen, is expected to be above 80 percent in some areas.