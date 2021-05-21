New airline Breeze to launch May 27 with service to 16 cities, including 11 from Charleston

Newly minted airline Breeze Airways will touch down in Charleston May 27 on its inaugural flight and offer nonstop service to 15 other cities, including 11 from the Lowcountry over the next two months.

A product of JetBlue Airways founder and former CEO David Neeleman, the Utah-based carrier announced May 21 it is landing at Charleston International on its first flight from Tampa, connecting seven cities not currently served directly from Charleston, including New Orleans.

South Carolina's busiest airport also will become one of the new airline's four main route bases. The others will be in the Big Easy, Norfolk and Tampa.

The carrier's point-to-point flights from the Holy City are all east of the Mississippi River on routes averaging less than two hours.

Flights will generally be offered on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday to most of the initial cities.

The new airline will focus on underserved routes across the U.S., bypassing hubs to shorten flights.

"A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop," Neeleman said.

The first routes of the new airline will connect Charleston with Tampa, Fla., and Hartford, Conn., both on May 27.

Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey believes the new air service to underserved, nonstop markets will be "quickly embraced" by travelers to and from the Lowcountry.

"We are honored that Breeze Airways has selected the Charleston region to be an integral part of the exciting launch of their vision to connect communities across the country in a new way," Summey said.

The day after the initial launch, a nonstop flight will take off for Louisville, Ky. On June 10, Breeze will add Norfolk, Va.

The remaining flights will depart from the Lowcountry from July 8-22 to New Orleans; Pittsburgh; Akron/Canton and Columbus, Ohio; Richmond, Va.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Providence, R.I.

Most of the destinations from the Lowcountry are new. Allegiant currently serves Columbus and Pittsburgh, and Silver Airways offers flights to Tampa.

Breeze is adding four other cities to its initial rollout, but not nonstop out of Charleston. They are Tulsa and Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; San Antonio, Texas; and Bentonville/Fayetteville, Ark.

One-way fares will start from $39, including taxes and government fees. The introductory rate is being offered on select flights that must be booked by May 31 for travel by Feb. 15, 2022. Extra fees are charged for carry-on and checked bags.

Breeze is offering no change or cancellation fees and up to 24-months of reusable flight credit. Face masks and other COVID-19 safety protocols are still required on the carrier under federal guidelines.

The new airline, based in the Salt Lake City suburb of Cottonwood Heights, will offer service on 10, 108-seat Embraer 190 aircraft and three, 118-seat Embraer 195 airplanes on its initial flights. Seats are configured with two on each side of a middle aisle.

Seating will be offered in three classes: nice, nicer and nicest.

"Nice" bookings are the most inexpensive and include regular seating without any perks. The "nicer" offerings come with more legroom and other perks at a higher rate. The "nicest" seating rate is for premium bookings, but they won't be available until the fall when new aircraft will be delivered.

The company has ordered 60 new Airbus A220 jets that will be delivered one per month over the next five years starting in October. That's when routes of longer than two hours will be announced for a next phase of service.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s air service has meant many secondary and tertiary markets have seen a significant reduction in flights," Neeleman said. "There are so many city pairs needing nonstop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration."

Seats on the larger airplanes will be arranged with two on each side of the aisle in the premium, or "Nicest-class" cabin at the front of the jet and two on one side and three on the other in the aircraft's rear section.

Wi-Fi connectivity will not be available on the Embraer aircraft, but it will be offered on the larger Airbus fleet. In-flight entertainment options will be offered on both.

The crew will include two pilots and three flight attendants on the start-up flights. The attendants were initially supposed to be only college interns who signed up to work for a year in return for the airline paying their tuition and giving them a graduation bonus.

The carrier backed off from relying solely on the interns after not gaining enough interest from university students. It recently expanded the program to anyone 20 years old and older.

The new carrier, being billed as the "World's Nicest Airline" and initially called Moxy, is the latest airline from Neeleman, who stepped down as CEO of JetBlue in 2007. He also started Canada's WestJet, Brazil's Azul and Morris Air, which was acquired by Southwest Airlines.

Neeleman said he chose Charleston as a jumping off point for the new airline because, "I think it's a place where people want to go."

The introduction of a new airline to the Charleston region comes at a time when the hard-hit hospitality industry is beginning to rebound from the economic abyss caused by the coronavirus.

"This is the best thing we can do for our market right now," said Helen Hill, CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston and chairwoman of Charleston County Aviation Authority.

"I think our timing is perfect," said Neeleman, referring to the partial reopening of travel markets as more people become vaccinated across the U.S.