People keep flocking to the Lowcountry, and Charleston International keeps growing.
Nearly 1 million people flew in and out of the state's busiest airport during the first three months of the year, up almost 17 percent over the same period last year.
In March alone, almost 407,000 ticket holders arrived and departed, up 13.3 percent over the same month last year.
The percentage increase for the year is skewed a little higher because of the loss of about 30,000 passengers during the winter storm of January 2018, when the airport was shut down for nearly four days. Factoring in the loss, the rise in passengers comes to about 13 percent for the first quarter of 2019.
"People keep coming, and we keep building," said Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell. "We are trying to stay ahead of the growth."
The airport recently launched construction of a new five-tier, 3,005-space parking deck behind the existing three-level garage. It's expected to be completed in time for the holiday travel season in November 2020.
Charleston County Aviation Authority, which oversees the airport, is also considering expanding the ticket counter space for additional airlines and adding a third wing to provide more gates.
The airport is now served by nine airlines. The newest is British Airways, which started offering twice-weekly nonstop flights to London in early April — Charleston's first transatlantic route.
Last year, Charleston airport set a record with 4.47 million passengers coming and going. Campbell believes the terminal could see about 4.8 million this year if the growth trend continues.