Nearly $20M in federal funding granted for Port of Charleston upgrades

Cargo is loaded onto and off of three containerships docked at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. File/ Provided/SCSPA

The Port of Charleston's busiest container terminal is getting a fresh round of federal funding to help it handle supersized cargo ships.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's office announced the nearly $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said on Twitter he learned about the $19.6 million award earlier in the day.

The funds will help pay for the construction of an underwater retaining wall next to the existing bulkhead at the SPA's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. It also will go toward deepening three ship berths to serve larger, heavier vessels that have become increasingly commonplace in the global container trade.

"Improvements like this at the Port of Charleston are critical to regional economic prosperity and help ensure the United States remains competitive in a growing world economy," Graham, R-S.C., said in a written statement.

DOT Secretary Elaine Chao added that U.S. ports "are an integral component of our nation’s economic success.”

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

