The parent company of grocery chain Lowes Foods has acquired a Pee Dee-based food distributor that's been business for nearly a century.
W. Lee Flowers & Co. of Scranton will now operate as a subsidiary of North Carolina-based Alex Lee. Operations will continue at the firm's Florence County headquarters.
The company's employees will keep their jobs, but W. Lee Flowers' longtime executives will step down, according to a release about the acquisition. Rick Geary, who had been the company's executive vice president, will take over leadership.
The grocery company was founded in 1922 in Lake City, a small city just a few miles from the present headquarters in Scranton. It distributes to 75 grocery stores in the region, including 50 stores the company owns and operates.
Those locations, which are IGA and KJ's Market grocery stores, are located in the Carolinas and Georgia.
A 400,000-square-foot warehouse is also operated at the Scranton headquarters holding meat, dairy, produce and other grocery items.
The firm purchased two supermarket sites in Charleston suburbs last year. Last November, W. Lee Flowers bought a 22-acre parcel on the outskirts of Moncks Corner for $2.46 million.
Several months earlier, the company bought a site in Berkeley County for $1.1 million. New supermarkets were planned for both locations.
The Food Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based investment bank, represented W. Lee Flowers in the sale to Alex Lee. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
North Carolina-based Alex Lee is the parent company to several grocery businesses, including Lowes Foods. The chain operates two supermarkets in the Charleston area, including a Mount Pleasant store that opened this March. The other opened on Dorchester Road in Summerville in 2017.
Lowes also operates three stores in the Columbia area, three in the Upstate and three around Myrtle Beach.
North Carolina's Just Save food stores and food distributors Souto Foods and Merchants Distributors are also owned by Alex Lee.