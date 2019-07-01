A North Carolina-based distributor of industrial packaging materials that started as a newspaper is investing $4.5 million to add more space to its existing Dorchester County operations.
Atlantic Packaging said last week that the expansion will add 10 jobs to its local payroll.
The Wilmington-based company opened its Summerville outpost on Spaniel Lane in 2007.
Five years ago, Atlantic Packaging acquired a Louisiana paperboard company, a deal that led to a 50,000-square-foot expansion of its Lowcountry site.
The latest 100,000-square-foot expansion is designated for distribution and warehousing space, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a statement. The project is expected be completed by the fall.
“Our Dorchester County location gives us a strategic advantage to best serve our key customers in the region, which is evident in the robust growth we’ve seen in every facet of our business here,” said Wes Carter, president.
The company was started in 1946 by Carter's grandfather, journalist W. Horace Carter, as the parent of the Tabor City Tribune. The weekly newspaper won the Pulitzer Prize in 1952 for its series of editorials blasting racial prejudice.
The business diversified into printing, paper converting, office products distribution and other services starting in the 1960s, according to its website.
Atlantic Packaging has grown to 22 locations in the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean. Its only other South Carolina site is in Greenville.