A Vermont-based sporting goods chain is looking at downtown Charleston for its third signature store in South Carolina.
Orvis intends to open a shop at 535 King St. beside the former Dixie Furniture Co. site.
The company will ask the city's Board of Architectural Review on Thursday for initial approval to reclad the existing vacant storefront and install a new sign.
An opening date has not been announced, and a company spokeswoman said hiring has just begun. Workers have begun to retrofit the space.
The 3,500-square-foot building is owned by the same group that bought the former Morris Sokol Furniture site across the street at 510 King.
Orvis was founded in 1856 in Manchester, Vt., and its annual sales are more than $340 million, according to a Forbes report in 2017.
"At our core we are a fly-fishing and wingshooting brand, inspired by nature, driven by curiosity and fulfilled by adventure," the company's website says.
It also offers men's and women's sportswear, gifts, home furnishings, luggage, travel accessories, dog beds and dog products as well as shotguns, gear and technical apparel for wingshooting and sporting clays.
The company, founded by Charles F. Orvis, has been privately owned by the Perkins family since 1965.
As of 2017, it had 69 retail stores and 10 outlets in the U.S. along with 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom. It employs 1,700 people and offers more than 5,000 products on its website. It also mails more than 44 catalog editions each year with a total circulation of about 45 million.
The company also donates 5 percent of its pre-tax profits each year to protecting nature, supporting communities and advancing canine health and well-being. Through a matching grant program, the company and its customers have raised and donated more than $20 million to protecting nature during the past 25 years.
“If we are to benefit from the use of our natural resources, we must be willing to act to preserve them,” Orvis CEO Perk Perkins says on the company's website.
Orvis's other Palmetto State stores can be found in Myrtle Beach and Greenville. Its products are sold in other retailers as well.