Payless ShoeSource is the latest retailer set to hang up its cleats amid the so-called retail apocalypse.
The Topeka, Kan.-based company is shuttering all of its 2,100 remaining stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, joining a growing list of iconic names that includes Toys R Us and Bon-Ton.
The chain is expected to file for bankruptcy for a second time in two years later this month, according to Reuters.
Payless announced Friday it will hold liquidation sales starting Sunday and wind down its e-commerce operations. All stores will remain open until at least the end of March, and the majority will remain open until May.
The shoe retailer operates three stores in the Charleston area — in Summerville and off Rivers Avenue and at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.
A West Ashley location at Westwood Plaza closed in 2017, when the company first filed for bankruptcy and darkened nearly 700 stores, about half of those in the U.S.
The retailer has about 16 other stores across South Carolina, including three both in Myrtle Beach and Columbia, two each in Florence and Greenville, and one each in Anderson, Bluffton, North Augusta, Rock Hill, Sumter and Spartanburg, according to its website.
Payless was founded in 1956 and employs 18,000 people in 3,600 stores in more than 40 countries, according to its website. It emerged from bankruptcy 18 months ago after cutting its $800 million debt load in half and closing hundreds of stores as part of its reorganization.
The financial restructuring didn't solve all of the company's problems. Like many retailers, Payless has faced stiff competition from online rivals and and falling foot traffic at many malls.
Its ownership group includes: Alden Global Capital, Invesco Senior Secured Management and Octagon Credit Investors, according to its website.