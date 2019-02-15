Payless ShoeSource is the latest retailer set to walk away from a troubled balance sheet, according to reports.
The Topeka, Kan.-based merchant could shutter 2,300 stores when it files for bankruptcy for a second time in two years later this month, according to Reuters.
Payless did not immediately respond for comment.
The shoe purveyor operates three stores in the Charleston area — in Summerville and off Rivers Avenue and at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston. The West Ashley location at Westwood Plaza closed in 2017, when the company first filed for bankruptcy and darkened nearly 700 stores, about half of those in the U.S.
The retailer has about 16 other stores across South Carolina, including three both in Myrtle Beach and Columbia, two each in Florence and Greenville, and one each in Anderson, Bluffton, North Augusta, Rock Hill, Sumter and Spartanburg, according to its website.
Going-out-of-business sales could begin in the next week, but there is a small chance a buyer could purchase the chain after it goes bankrupt, according to Reuters.
Payless was founded in 1956 and employs 18,000 people in 3,600 stores in more than 40 countries, according to its website. It emerged from bankruptcy 18 months ago after cutting its $800 million debt load in half.
The ownership group includes: Alden Global Capital, Invesco Senior Secured Management and Octagon Credit Investors, according to its website.