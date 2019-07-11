Another chain retailer is turning out the lights on all of its stores.
Houston-based fashion accessory seller Charming Charlie will close all 261 stores, including four in South Carolina, after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in less than two years, according to court documents. Liquidation is expected to take less than two months, with all stores closing by Aug. 31.
Affected stores in the Palmetto State include one each in Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach, according to the retailer's website. The company does not operate stores in the Charleston area.
More than 3,000 full- and part-time employees could lose their jobs nationwide.
After closing 100 stores and emerging from its previous bankruptcy in April 2018, the company "continued to face challenges that make it impossible for Charming Charlie to continue as a going concern," chief financial officer Alvaro Bellon said, according to Bloomberg.
Those included fewer mall visits by customers, landlords that required the retailer to keep some weak stores open and lack of capital.
Founded in 2004, the retailer operated in malls across the U.S., where customer traffic has been dwindling in recent years.
The closings will add to the 7,062 outlets already announced to go dark this year, according to Coresight Research.