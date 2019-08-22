Another national merchant is shuttering all of its stores.
Plus-size retailer Avenue will close its 222 stores in 33 states, according to a statement from the liquidation company Hilco Merchant Resources. The company operates two stores in South Carolina in Columbia and Greenville.
Liquidation sales are already underway with markdowns up to 60 percent.
Avenue Stores LLC filed for bankruptcy Aug. 16 and authorized store closing sales by a joint venture of Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources.
“These store closing sales feature a truly outstanding assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions,” a spokesperson for the joint venture said. “We encourage shoppers to visit their favorite location now and take advantage of these savings before it’s too late.”
So far this year, retailers announced 7,922 store closures and 3,231 store openings, according to global marketing research firm Coresight Research. That compares to 5,844 closures and 3,258 openings for all of 2018. That comes to more than 25 percent more store closings for the first eight months of 2019 than in all of 2018.