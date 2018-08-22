The National Medal of Honor Museum has recruited another medal recipient to its board, along with four other new members.
Army Maj. William Swenson, a Medal of Honor recipient who remains on active duty, joins the board with:
• Matthew Zames, a former Morgan Chase executive who is President and Senior Managing Director of Cerberus Capital Management;
• Mike Hayes, a former Navy SEAL who is Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Operations of Cognizant Technologies;
• Debra Burlingame, who helped raise money for the National September 11 Memorial and Museum after the death of her brother, Charles "Chic" Burlingame III, the pilot of the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 that was flown into The Pentagon;
• Brad Meltzer, bestselling political thriller author and host of television history programs.
The foundation announced the new board members Wednesday, along with a $1 million gift from the current six board members.
Swenson, 39, was awarded the medal for his actions in Afghanistan in 2009. Maj. Gen. James Livingston of Mount Pleasant, a medal recipient who led the initial fund-raising drive, quit the board last year.
"We are deeply honored to have these distinguished individuals join our Board of Directors and thank them for saying 'yes' to this vital undertaking," Board Chairman Peter Stent said in the announcement. "Together, we will fulfill the promise of a museum that will commemorate our best and bravest who serve as an inspiration to us all."
The museum is planned near the Yorktown on land owned by the Patriots Point Development Authority, a state agency. The target opening date is March 25, 2023, which will coincide with National Medal of Honor Day.
More than $100 million has to be raised to be build it.