A retailer is the first national apparel chain in recent memory to try on upper King Street in downtown Charleston, a nod to the increased foot traffic in the rapidly changing part of the city.
Free People, a division of Urban Outfitters, will open a women's clothing shop in a 3,200-square-foot space at 466 King St. by year's end, according to Patrick Price with commercial real estate firm PrimeSouth Group, which owns the building.
The shop will occupy the ground floor of the four-story structure that once housed human resources software startup PeopleMatter. The top two floors are used by Meeting Street Capital, while the second floor is available for office space.
It's the first national clothing store in several years to open on upper King, where new bars, restaurants and hotels have boosted pedestrian activity along the once-boarded-up section of the city. The last big apparel chain with a store in the area was Citi Trends, which moved out in 2013.
"There is enough daytime traffic on upper King Street now to merit more retail," Price said.
His business partner and brother Chris Price, added, "It signifies the area has evolved for where retailers will go."
What's brewing?
A new coffee shop is now serving in North Charleston.
Carpenter's Coffee recently opened at 1551 Remount Road.
In addition to an assortment of coffees, it sells bagels and pastries. The owner is Paul Brylinski. The cafe is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It's closed on Sunday.
Fully leased
A new small retail center of about 7,000 square feet in the developing Carnes Crossroads community in Goose Creek is fully leased.
Windmill Station off U.S. Highway 17A at 2007 2nd Ave. already houses Windmill Station Grill and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, both of which recently opened.
It also will house coffee shop Deja Brew and Pennsylvania-based Philly Pretzel Factory.
Branching out
Apparel retailer H&M is launching a third store in the Charleston region.
The Swedish clothing purveyor, whose initials stand for Hennes and Mauritz Inc., will open a 20,000-square-foot store at noon Thursday in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.
"H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in South Carolina and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state," the company said in a statement.
The shop will carry men's and women's apparel, accessories and a children's collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.
As part of the launch, the retailer will offer its first customers a chance to win an H&M Fashion Pass valued at up to $500 while supplies last in addition to other surprise offers.
Customers who participate in garment collecting on opening day can also enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250 dollars. The company encourages customers to bring unwanted clothing to the store to keep worn pieces from going into landfills.
It will be the company's ninth location in the Palmetto State and the third in Greater Charleston. Other nearby shops can be found on King Street in downtown Charleston and at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.
The store will employ 20 people. To apply, go to career.hm.com.
Dropping anchor
A fleet of boats will be on display Sept. 7-9 at the Charleston Harbor Marina during the MarineMax Hall Marine In-Water Expo.
Among the lineup will be the Charleston debut of Galeonyachts.
“This is a great opportunity to step aboard and explore all the details aboard each vessel,” said Bruce Bellknap, MarineMax general manager.
A variety of vessels from Scout, Boston Whaler, Sea Ray and Galeon will be lined up along the B docks of Charleston Harbor Marina at 20 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant.
The event runs noon-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/2nBkLo4
Popping in
A Charleston-based leather boutique will offer a pop-up shop next week at Garden & Gun's Fieldshop in the Dewberry Hotel at 334 Meeting St. Andy Jahde of Jahde Leather Atelier of 68 Queen St. will present her pieces 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13.