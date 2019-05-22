The site of South Carolina's only regularly scheduled NASCAR event is being sold to the stock car racing circuit, along with some other marquee tracks.
NASCAR announced Thursday that it's acquiring International Speedway Corp. in a deal valued at $2 billion.
The deal includes some of the nation's best-known stock-car racing venues, including the famed Daytona International Speedway in Florida and Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
In South Carolina, NASCAR will take over ownership of Darlington Raceway in the Pee Dee region. The 1.3-miles "Track Too Tough to Tame" is the site of the Southern 500 each Labor Day weekend.
The two companies said Wednesday the sale is expected to close this year.
The deal comes a year after reports suggested that the France family, known as the "first family" of NASCAR, was looking to sell International Speedway.
NASCAR began acquiring the remaining publicly owned stock in the Daytona, Fla.-based track owner late last year.
Layoffs began after the start of the year and many longtime employees, some who had started with the company under Bill France Jr. were let go.