NASA postpones Charleston conference because of coronavirus travel policy

The nation's space program has postponed a supplier conference it's hosting with Charleston County because of travel policy changes triggered by the spread of the coronavirus.

NASA's Countdown to Success Supplier Summit was scheduled for March 25 at Trident Technical College in North Charleston. It's now been pushed back almost a year to March 3, 2021.

"Safety is a priority and we look forward to a great event in 2021," NASA said in a statement it sent to the county on Thursday.

A countdown clock on the county's webpage for the summit has been reset to reflect the scheduling change.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management issued guidance on how NASA and other federal agencies should prepare for further spread of the virus, known as COVID-19.

Agencies were encouraged to review their travel policies and "begin to reduce non-essential travel as appropriate."

Small business specialists "from all NASA facilities" were expected to attend this month's summit, according to information advertising the event. NASA contractors, and local, state and federal officials were expected to be on hand for networking.

Charles Frank Bolden Jr., a former NASA administrator, was scheduled to give the keynote.

The event also included a component for local students interested in careers in that involve science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM.

Students from Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston County high schools will be invited to participate in hands-on activities and interact with NASA staff.

The county "continues to be very excited" to host the summit despite the delay, spokesman Shawn Smetana said Friday.