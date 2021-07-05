NASA know-how includes a Clemson grad from SC's Horry County

Houston, we have a Tiger.
And a trailblazer to boot.
NASA chief Bill Nelson last week named a Clemson University engineering graduate and South Carolina native to oversee the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center.
Vanessa Wyche had been deputy director of the 1,620-acre Houston hub starting in 2018 before being bumped up to acting director on May 3 and then director on June 30.
She’s a 31-year veteran of the agency — and the first African American woman to lead a NASA center.
Johnson is home to America’s astronaut corps, Mission Control Center, the International Space Station, the Orion and Gateway programs and nearly 11,000 civil service and contractor employees. Its new full-time boss is responsible “for overseeing a broad range of human spaceflight activities, including development and operation of human spacecraft, commercialization of low-Earth orbit and Johnson’s role in landing the first woman and first person of color on the surface of the Moon,” NASA said.
Wyche, who grew up in Conway, earned a bachelor’s degree in materials engineering in 1985 and a master’s degree in bioengineering two years later, both from Clemson.
“I'm humbled and honored to be chosen to lead the more than 10,000 employees at Johnson Space Center, who work each day to enhance scientific and technological knowledge via space exploration to benefit all of humankind," she said in statement.
Moving in
Newcomers are continuing to move into the Charleston area at a steady clip — and they're arriving from even farther flung cities, new figures show.
An average of 33 people per day are moving into the three-county metro area, according to the latest update from the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. That's up three from from last year's estimate.
The majority of the new arrivals, about 69 percent, are of working age.
Factoring in births over deaths, too, greater Charleston's population is growing by another seven on an average daily basis, for a total of 40.
The 2020 population was estimated to be about 819,705, an about 1.8 percent increase over 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Charleston's newest residents are moving from the New York metro area more than any other in the U.S., the same as last year.
Three of the cities that made the top 10 for places people were leaving to come to Charleston are in South Carolina — Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach — and were also on the 2019 ranking. Charlotte, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. had also appeared on last year's list.
But three cities in the latest top 10, none of which are in the Southeast, had not been on the 2019 list. Miami, Boston and Los Angeles, claimed the 8th through 10th spots, displacing Florence, Chicago and Myrtle Beach.
At its current growth rate, the Charleston region should reach 1 million by 2029.
Revved up revenue
Volvo dealers have been putting the pedal to the metal in 2021.
The carmaker is off to its strongest first half-year of sales, with 380,757 vehicles selling worldwide through June 30 and 63,754 sales in the U.S..
Volvo, which builds the S60 sedan at its $1.2 billion manufacturing campus in Ridgeville, has seen double-digit year-over-year growth in 2021 in its three key markets — Europe, China and the U.S.
At its current pace, Volvo will break its record of 705,452 annual sales set in 2019.
Nearly one-fourth of sales during the first six months of 2021 were for battery-powered cars as the automaker works toward its goal of producing only electrified vehicles by 2030. Online sales increased more than fivefold compared to last year.
The hottest-selling vehicle this year has been the XC40 sport-utility vehicle, with 118,121 sales globally. American consumers, meanwhile, have preferred larger SUVs, with the XC60 the top seller at 20,592 vehicles to date.
Volvo has sold 5,550 locally made S60 sedans to U.S. consumers so far this year — nearly 16 percent better than 2020 — despite intermittent shutdowns at the Berkley County plant caused by the glocal computer chip shortage.
Last month, the company announced the next vehicle to be built at the factory off Interstate 26 will be an all-electric successor to the popular XC90 SUV. The car, which will debut next year and begin production in 2023, will not carry the XC90 nameplate but will be given a new name to mark Volvo's move to batter-powered cars.
Lawyering up
A law firm from the Keystone State is dipping it toe in the South Carolina legal pool.
Charleston's Spitz & Neville announced last week it has merged its practice with Saxton & Stump of Pennsylvania. It will continue operating under its existing name, according to a June 29 announcement.
The Meeting Street firm was formed in March 2020 by attorneys Stephen A. Spitz and Irish “Ryan” Neville. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, business law, real estate, insurance and appeals.
Spitz has joined Saxton & Stump as senior counsel, and Neville is a litigator and shareholder.
Neville said the pair have known Saxton & Stump CEO Jim Saxton for several years and were impressed with the Lancaster, Pa.-based firm’s business model and its growth.
“It made sense for us to join forces to enhance the services we could offer our clients in South Carolina while also tapping into shared centralized resources to take our client service to the next level,” he said.
The tie-up is the first out-of-state expansion and the fourth office for Saxton & Stump.
The firm said the Charleston deal was an opportunity to expand farther South the reach of its core law practice and of its affiliated businesses, which include two consulting firms and a dispute resolution company that provides litigation alternatives.
Vet help
Free help is on the way for active-duty military, veterans and members of the reserves who are dealing with certain legal issues.
They're invited to a clinic the state is holding July 14 at The Citadel's Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston.
The event, which is a part of the Veteran and Armed Forces Legal Outreach program, or VALOR, will cover topics like basic wills, living wills, and powers of attorney.
“This program connects veterans and members of the military with the legal help they need and may not know where to get, or may not be able to afford,” said S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, whose office is sponsoring the event.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the stadium, which is at 68 Hagood Ave.
Active-duty military, veterans and members of the reserves from surrounding counties are welcome to participate.
Appointments can be made by calling, 843-853-6456. Scheduled appointments will be given priority, but walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, go to www.scvalor.com or call Tim Frisby at 803-734-0929.