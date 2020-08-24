Name blame: More trademark woes for all-9s lawyer Sink

Personal injury lawyer George Sink, who successfully fought his namesake son over professional rights to the family moniker, will now have to fight an out-of-state rival over a similar name claim.
The federal Trademark Trial and Appeal Board recently ruled that Philadelphia lawyer Robert Sink's trademark complaint against George Sink has enough teeth to go to trial.
George Sink, the ubiquitous "all-nines" television pitchman, had asked the board for a judgment on the pleadings — a ruling that's granted when the opposing party doesn't have a legal leg to stand on.
The board disagreed and scheduled a trial for next year.
If he loses, George Sink would have to give up the George Sink P.A. Injury Lawyers trademark that's identified his North Charleston law firm since 2010.
Robert Sink, who’s practiced law in the City of Brotherly Love since 1994, says George Sink shouldn’t get the trademark because it confuses consumers into thinking the two law firms are affiliated. He said George Sink's trademark is too similar to his Law Offices of Robert W. Sink trademark.
George Sink, who is no relation to Robert Sink, wanted the case thrown out, saying the two names are so "different in sound, appearance and meaning" that they couldn't possibly create confusion.
That might have been enough to convince the board had both men not been lawyers.
But when trademarks are used for similar goods or services, like personal injury law, "the degree of similarity necessary to support ... likelihood of confusion declines," the board ruled.
Robert Sink didn't file his trademark complaint until last year, when George Sink alleged his son — George Sink Jr. — was violating the elder Sink's trademark by using his birth name to advertise a competing law firm. The family dispute was ultimately settled in a secret arbitration hearing.
A federal judge in Charleston recently confirmed the arbitrator's award, which is confidential and under seal.
A lifeboat in a storm
As South Carolina continues to deal with an unemployment crisis, the state's Department of Employment and Workforce announced plans to start marketing so-called "lifeboat jobs" to people who are out of work.
DEW announced last week that it would begin sharing these emergency job offers with the tens of thousand of people who are still relying on state unemployment benefits.
The "lifeboat jobs," the agency explained, may not match the careers that many people lost amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, DEW said they are intended to hold people over until the economy recovers — whenever that might be.
"The bottom line is simple," the agency said in a press release. "Lifeboat jobs are out there, and they can lead to promising career paths."
Staff at DEW will pick the lifeboat jobs from "the most frequently posted positions in South Carolina," and it will promote four to five of them a week. DEW will start releasing these specially-selected jobs this week.
Switching banks
The merger and acquisitions expert at what had been South Carolina’s largest bank has lined up a new gig that’s within the industry but out of state.
James C. "Jim" Mabry IV began on Aug. 1 as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Renasant Corp., according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also assumed similar roles and titles at the Tupelo, Miss.-based holding company's Renasant Bank subsidiary, which, at $15 billion in assets and 200-plus offices in multiple states, is roughly the same size as his previous employer.
From August 2015 until last month, Mabry was the Charleston-based executive VP in charge of investor relations and M&A for Columbia's South State Corp.
Earlier in his career, he had worked closely with his latest employer "as we grew the company in the early 2000s," CEO Mitch Waycaster said. "His financial experience, knowledge of our markets and familiarity with our company, makes him a great addition to the Renasant family."
South State merged June 7 with CenterState Corp. of Winter Haven, Fla. The name and the "SSB" stock symbol survived the $2.3 billion tie-up, but the company's corporate offices are now in Florida.
Desk jobs
Loctek, a Chinese company that designs and manufactures ergonomic desks and other products, said it will open an office in rural Clarendon County.
The $5 million investment is expected to create 10 jobs. The site will serve as a warehousing, shipping and receiving location for products made in China and shipped to the Port of Charleston.
The new facility, located in the Clarendon County Industrial Park, is expected to be completed by March.
Founded in 1999, Loctek makes sit-stand desk risers, height-adjustable desk and other ergonomically designed office structures.