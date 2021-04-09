N. Charleston's Leatherman Terminal now a working facility with Yorktown Express visit

NORTH CHARLESTON — A container terminal built to strengthen South Carolina's economy got its first visit April 9 from a ship that fittingly was hauling cargo for one of the state's biggest industries.

The Yorktown Express docked at the Leatherman Terminal at about 3 p.m. to become the debut vessel at the Port of Charleston's newest facility.

A trio of ship-to-shore cranes towering 169 feet tall unloaded about 1,000 containers, many of them containing parts for BMW and other companies in an automotive sector that generates more than $27 billion a year in economic activity for the Palmetto State.

It's one of the reasons the Yorktown Express was chosen to inaugurate the $1 billion terminal named after state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, one of the port's biggest benefactors.

"It showcases South Carolina as being a juggernaut in the automotive sector," said Barbara Melvin, chief operating officer for the State Ports Authority.

The Yorktown Express also exhibits something that's in short supply in the shipping industry these days — reliability.

The Leatherman Terminal was the first U.S. East Coast stop for the Yorktown Express following its departure last week from London. Without a stop in between or a Suez Canal blockage to slow it down, the vessel was true to its name and berthed slightly ahead of schedule.

That sends a signal, Melvin said, that Charleston's port is working to solve the supply chain disruptions that are becoming more common as shipping lines and seaports struggle to keep up with demand.

"I think delivering this type of project at a time when it couldn't be more needed is almost overwhelming to us, and really exciting for South Carolina," she said.

Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO, said the new terminal "will enhance the fluidity of cargo" through the port, giving South Carolina an advantage in recruiting employers that need efficient logistical networks.

"I believe that's the consideration of businesses deciding where they're going to locate their facilities," he said.

It was expected to take about eight hours to unload the cargo earmarked for the Leatherman Terminal before the Yorktown Express pulls out of North Charleston at about 5 a.m. Saturday bound for Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Built in 2002, the U.S.-flagged Yorktown Express is much smaller than many of the ships that will be visiting the Leatherman Terminal. Operated by German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd, it measures about 797 feet in length and can carry the equivalent of about 3,200 20-foot containers. The terminal was built for 1,200-foot-long ships capable of hauling up to 20,000 containers.

"It was a soft opening," Melvin said of Friday's visit. "We did that on purpose. With the supply chain today, you can't cause any hiccups. There's enough going on without that."

The terminal has been in the works for nearly 20 years, with the Army Corps of Engineers issuing the first construction permits in 2003. Site preparation began four years later but construction was put on hold when the U.S. economy tanked during the Great Recession and the port's cargo numbers shrank by about a third.

The port has since recovered and in March set a monthly record for the amount of cargo moving through its terminals.

The Leatherman Terminal is expected to help Charleston's port keep up with growth for at least another 20 years. Its first phase has one 1,400-foot berth and five cranes able to move cargo containers to and from the biggest ships visiting the East Coast.

Eventually, two more berths and 10 more cranes will be added, giving the Port of Charleston — between the Leatherman Terminal and the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant — the ability to handle six fully loaded container vessels at the same time, doubling the port’s annual cargo capacity.