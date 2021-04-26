N. Charleston Park & Go investors, burned once in business deal, hope for another chance

Investors who lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a convicted felon are trying to revive the Park & Go parking lot in North Charleston with the hopes of getting their money back and making the once-popular business profitable again.

"We need to get this thing running so we can keep the asset," Fernando Alvaran, a real estate broker in Bogata, Colombia, said of the parking lot, which closed a year ago.

Alvaran helped recruit investors for the parking lot business on behalf of Savraj Gata-Aura, who in 2019 bought Park & Go from Jay and Adam Vane, whose family had operated the business catering to airport travelers since 2001. Gata-Aura is currently serving a four-year prison term for an unrelated Ponzi scheme, and his $1 million-plus debt to the Vanes — part of a financing deal for the parking lot — is in default.

The Vanes, seeking to recoup their loan to Gata-Aura, filed a foreclosure lawsuit last year to sell the parking lot. They put that lawsuit on hold in March when Alvaran asked for a chance to come up with the money to pay off the debt and get the parking lot back open. The Vanes have given Alvaran and the other investors until Sept. 15 to pay off the Gata-Aura loan.

A lawyer representing the Vanes did not respond to a request for comment.

Alvaran said he and the investors he recruited had no idea Gata-Aura was involved in a Ponzi scheme involving a New York-based workspace rental scam that ensnared 800 people worldwide who invested $36 million. At the same time Gata-Aura was luring investors for non-existent workspaces, he was touting a separate program offering "institutional grade" securities in parking lots around the country, with annual revenues purportedly providing up to 12 percent returns.

While Gata-Aura's website touted parking lot investments in Florida, New York and other locations, the North Charleston lot was the only one he owned.

The offer to find parking lot investors came out of the blue, Alvaran said, when Gata-Aura cold-called the real estate broker a few years ago.

"I normally just sell houses — second homes in Orlando and Miami — but I thought it was a really interesting investment because it was asset backed and airport parking is always a good deal," Alvaran said. The business had long relied on travelers who didn't want to pay higher parking fees at the airport, giving them a secured lot to leave their cars and transportation to and from the terminal.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Alvaran flew to North Charleston to meet with Gata-Aura, checked all the paperwork and the property's history and felt everything was on the up and up.

"I said, 'I think this is a good opportunity, I think I can sell this'," Alvaran said. "So I went back home and started selling it to investors."

Alvaran said he didn't put up any of his own money, but eventually found 11 Colombian residents willing to invest in the parking lot. All told, 31 investors from 11 countries — including the United States — put up $32,000 apiece for one share of the business, giving them the rights to revenues from one parking space.

With their money now gone, Alvaran said he feels a responsibility to the people he recruited to make things right.

"I could have walked away from the company, but these are my clients and I've been working with them for a long time," he said. "They are people I know and trust, and family and friends as well. So I've been doing everything in my power to keep this thing afloat and stop it from sinking."

It hasn't been easy because the air travel Park & Go depends on nearly came to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic. But with airport traffic on the rebound — Charleston International saw more than 200,000 passengers last month for the first time since the pandemic started — Alvaran said he is confident the investors will be able to pay off Gata-Aura's loan by the deadline.

If that happens, he said the plan is to run the parking lot for a few years as property values increase, with the aim of eventually selling the land.

"It's been a roller coaster getting everything organized so we could actually get the company back," Alvaran said. "We need to get some cash flow so we can get as much money back for the investors as possible."