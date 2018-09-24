Travelers to Myrtle Beach are being asked to avoid driving to the area as flood conditions worsen.
Myrtle Beach International Airport is open with no flight disruptions, so officials recommend arriving by air, said Julie Ellis, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"The waters are still rising and the flooding is unpredictable, so we can’t guarantee a safe route, and the limited number of open routes are needed for local and emergency traffic," Ellis said.
Last week, officials encouraged drivers to arrive to Myrtle Beach from the south, up U.S. Highway 17. But by Sunday afternoon, concerns of flooding in the Georgetown area had risen, and Highway 17 through Georgetown was reduced to one lane of traffic each way.
Generating about $7 billion a year, Myrtle Beach’s tourism industry is the largest in the state, and, though the area is anxious to market to visitors again, officials have been careful to warn visitors of flood conditions, Ellis said.
Many of the area’s hotels, restaurants and attractions have focused their efforts on serving residents fleeing flooding in North Carolina and South Carolina.
More than 30 hotels are offering discounted rates to people displaced by the floodwaters. Rooms are being offered for as little as $25 a night.
A handful of attractions are also offering free or discounted admission to people displaced by the storm. A list of the special offers can be found on the Myrtle Beach Area CVB's website.