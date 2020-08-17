MUSC's innovation for a safer needle for surgeries wins FDA approval, will be produced in SC

Academics at the Medical University of South Carolina came up with a needle they say will make many surgeries safer, and it recently won the needed approval to hit the market.

The device retracts when pulled out of a patient's skin, an innovation MUSC says will keep patients and health care providers safer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Guardian Needle in late May, and commercial production will begin in the coming months.

The innovation will be used with a common surgical technique called intraoperative monitoring. IOM, as it is called, involves inserting a jumble of roughly 40 needle electrodes into the patient's skin so their surgeon can keep tabs on how the nervous system is reacting. The procedure provides feedback in real time.

The hitch is that it poses a safety concern, MUSC neurologist Dr. Jonathan Edwards said.

"These are basically free needles that are attached to wires," said Edwards, Guardian Needle's co-inventor. "This puts all of the operating room staff at risk for needle sticks. That has been an accepted hazard of this technology now for decades."

If one of the needles becomes dislodged, a care provider or the patient could be stuck accidentally and put at risk of contracting and spreading disease.

Jessica Barley, a neurophysiologist at MUSC and co-inventor of the technology, said she came up with the idea for the disposable needle close to a decade ago. The intervening years have been spent drawing up prototypes, making the product cost-effective and navigating licensing and FDA approval.

Though intraoperative monitoring isn't a household term, Barley said it is widely used across specialties. MUSC buys dozens of boxes of the needles used in the procedure each month, she said. It ran time trials with the Guardian Needle, and found it is faster for clinicians to use.

Barley pointed out the COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted the importance of prioritizing health care workers' safety.

"It takes care of everyone at the table," she said. "That, for me, is the greatest accomplishment."

Edwards and Barley enlisted engineering help from the Zucker Institute for Applied Neurosciences, a office within MUSC that commercializes new technologies that researchers develop. The solution they came up with doesn't require the user to cap and uncap the needle. It automatically retracts when the needle is pulled out, and is surrounded by an adhesive bandage to help keep it in place.

The institute has licensed the Guardian Needle to Columbia-based medical device manufacturer Rhythmlink International LLC, keeping production of the technology in the state. They'll be priced at less than $5 each, according to early estimates.

MUSC retains rights to the product and will receive a portion of every sale, said Mark Semler, CEO of the Zucker Institute. Guardian Needle is the third technology his organization has shepherded through the FDA approval process.